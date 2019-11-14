Briarcliff Middle School Vocalists Recognized by the American Choral Directors Association

Briarcliff Middle School vocalists have once again been recognized by the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Eastern Regional Honors. Students who will be performing in honors choirs at the 2020 ACDA Eastern Regional Conference in Rochester March 4 – 7 are: 6th graders Madeline Cohen, Hailey Merker, and Sasha Plitt (all alto Elementary Choir); 7th grader Mia Willey, alto for Junior HS Choir; and Gordon Beckler, bass, Junior High Choir.

Students are selected by audition to participate in one of the honor choirs that perform at the conference together with college music majors and music professionals, mostly school music teachers, college professors, composers and choral directors.

BMS Assistant Principal Amy Gladstone said, “We are pleased to share this wonderful news about our talented vocalists and look forward to sharing status updates about rehearsals and their participation with the 2020 ACDA Honors Choir!”