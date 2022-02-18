Schools

Briarcliff High School Ranks Number One for the Second Year in a Row

February 18, 2022

Briarcliff High School has been ranked the number one high school in Westchester County by Westchester Magazine for the second year in a row. The list comprises 47 public high schools and the rankings are based on the following criteria: average class size, student-to-teacher ratio, student-to-counselor ratio and student-to-AP/1B course ratio.

In an email to teachers, staff and administrators, Briarcliff High School Principal Diana Blank was quick to thank them for their work.

“Thank you for all your hard-work, professionalism, creativity, and compassion that have gone into earning this incredible recognition. I feel like a proud mama, brimming with gratitude for all that you do to make Briarcliff High School the beautiful school community that it is.”

Among the other high schools in River Journal/River Journal North communities, the rankings were as follows:

Croton-Harmon              12
Hendrick Hudson          18
Irvington                             2
Ossining                            34
Peekskill                           36
Sleepy Hollow                31
Walter Panas                  32

