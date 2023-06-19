At the Head of Their Class: Saluting Vals & Sals

CROTON HARMON HIGH SCHOOL

Madelyn (Maddie) Boglioli > Valedictorian

Extracurricular

Captain of Varsity Soccer, Editor-in-Chief of the school paper, member of National Honor Society and Student Faculty Congress and volunteer with Croton Caring

Post-Graduation

Hoping to study Biology, with the long-term goal of going to medical school. Maddie was recently selected for the Perry Initiative, a medical student outreach program for young women interested in careers in engineering and medicine.

Exceptional Educators

Croton-Harmon Schools, specifically Ms. McConville, Ms. Ballina and Ms. Glazenburg, provide an atmosphere where teachers take the time to get to know their students and provide many opportunities for students to succeed.

Words of Wisdom

Strive for excellence, challenge yourself and dedicate time to give back to your community.

Hanna Ranis > Salutatorian

Extracurricular

Model UN, Women’s Empowerment Club, Student Activism Club, Fencing and Yoga

Post-Graduation

Attending Bates College and hopes to study Political Science, History and Environment Studies

Exceptional Educators

I really appreciate how open my teachers have been to help me explore course content in meaningful ways that stretch beyond what happens in the classroom, especially Ms. Nadeem, Ms. Tracy, Mr. Bohuniek, Mr. Naughton and Mr. Lindner. Their mentorship and constant support sparked my interest in many different interdisciplinary areas and inspired me to want to be a lifelong learner.

Words of Wisdom

Understand the importance of contributing to the global community that each of us is a part of. I have met amazing friends and mentors through clubs and have learned firsthand the power of community outreach.

HENDRICK HUDSON HIGH SCHOOL

Peter Kochek > Valedictorian

Extracurricular

Future Business Leaders of America, Varsity Soccer and Varsity Baseball

Post-Graduation

Majoring in Business Analytics at the University of Rochester and hopes to become a Business Executive

Exceptional Educators

An exceptional educator is able to meet students where they’re at and make the mundane seem exciting. Mrs. Jandrasits is committed to extracurricular learning through FBLA, and Mr. Lupien is determined to contextualize his history lessons for students.

Words of Wisdom

To any underclassmen: achieving something difficult is only worthwhile if you can enjoy it at its hardest.

Kayla Cohen > Salutatorian

Extracurricular

Student Government, Varsity Soccer and Future Business Leaders of America

Post-Graduation

Majoring in Animal Science at the University of California, Davis, and hoping to become a Veterinarian

Exceptional Educators

Mr. Zollner is an example of an exceptional educator, ensuring that each physics and engineering topic was thoroughly covered by several methods to accommodate different learning styles — even during the pandemic, which, in my experience, was rare.

Words of Wisdom

To my fellow graduates and underclassmen: be a fish in the sea. Run your course; do your thing; avoid judging others. We are all just humans trying to do our best.

WALTER PANAS HIGH SCHOOL

Sarah Chiulli > Valedictorian

Extracurricular

Captain of the Varsity Soccer, Basketball and Flag Football teams, student representative for District Youth Council and Board of Education and volunteer for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation

Post-Graduation

Majoring in Biomedical Engineering at Tufts University

Exceptional Educator

I believe an exceptional educator is someone who cares about their students and works to explain concepts thoroughly while also making classes enjoyable. Mrs. Conlan and Ms. Nicholas have always been encouraging and supportive, and they have made me passionate about their teaching subjects.

Words of Wisdom

To my fellow graduates and underclassmen, I would say that having ambition and the work ethic to chase your dreams is crucial, but it is also important to maintain balance and enjoy life in the moment.

Sabbia Gale-Donnelly > Salutatorian

(Information not available)

PEEKSKILL HIGH SCHOOL

Leonah Esteves > Valedictorian

Extracurricular

President of the National Honor Society and Mathematics Honor Society, Vice President of the Science National Honor Society and the PHS Interact Club, Co-Vice President of the senior class, member of the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council, the Hudson Valley Goan Association and Assumption Church and tutor for Hillcrest Elementary School

Post-Graduation

Attending Barnard College and hopes to later obtain a master’s at Columbia Business School to develop skin-care products for melanin-rich skin

Exceptional Educators

I believe an exceptional teacher is passionate about the subject they teach and nourishes a love for learning in their students. Ms. Hadi supports students in attaining professional skills, and Ms. Courtney’s classes have fostered my love for learning about the history of various groups and cultures.

Words of Wisdom

I want to encourage each PHS underclassman to seize every opportunity possible. Become involved in clubs, apply for scholarships, obtain college credits and take classes that foster your intellectual curiosity. In life, you have to take initiative.

Leysha Esteves > Salutatorian

Extracurricular

President of the Science National Honor Society, Vice President of the National Honor Society and member of Varsity Swim, Varsity Track & Field, Concert Band, Student Orchestra, the National English Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Social Studies Honor Society, NYS Mathematics Honor Society, Peekskill Science Research Program, the Francisco Jiménez Chapter of La Sociedad Honoria Hispánica and the Hudson Valley Goan Association

Post-Graduation

Majoring in Biology with a minor in Educational Studies at Barnard College and hopes to become a Pediatrician or an Educator

Exceptional Educators

An exceptional teacher shows empathy and respect to their students and advocates on their behalf. Ms. Hadi has helped me grow immensely as a student. I am thankful for all the support and encouragement she has given me these past few years.

Words of Wisdom

Have confidence in your abilities. Do not let a challenge or failure discourage you or make you feel that you are incompetent. Our challenges generate growth. Take classes that will allow you to explore potential interests, join extracurriculars and remember to make time for your loved ones. Be kind and uplift others.