Amy Gladstone Named Principal of Briarcliff Middle School

The Briarcliff Manor School Board, in a public meeting on March 17, appointed Amy Gladstone to be the next principal of Briarcliff Middle School. Ms. Gladstone has served as the school’s assistant principal for nearly four years, and her appointment will be effective as of July 1. her appointment came after an extensive vetting of many well-qualified candidates, and a thorough review of her accomplished tenure as assistant principal.

“I am thrilled to tackle this new role in a community that I’ve grown to love – a village of intrinsically motivated students with a love for learning, passionate and innovative educators, and families that are eager and willing to partner with us. I’m humbled by my appointment,” she said.

Ms. Gladstone joined the Briarcliff school community in the fall of 2018. Previously she served as an assistant principal and guidance counselor in a Manhattan public high school.

She earned a BS in History and Adolescent Education, and an MSEd. in School Counseling from Long Island University. In 2014 she earned an Advanced Certificate in Educational Leadership from Hunter College. Ms. Gladstone lives in nearby Pleasantville with her husband and two daughters.