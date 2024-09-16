A Garden Where Children Help Guide their Own Way

Nearly 40 years ago, Temple Beth Abraham of Tarrytown opened its preschool. Four years ago, they closed due to the pandemic. After pandemic restrictions loosened, the temple merged with the Shames Jewish Community Center’s preschool as the temple underwent renovations. Now that both the pandemic and renovations are over, the Ian and Emily Cohen Children’s Garden Center will reopen for the upcoming school year. It will teach children aged from 18 months to five years. This year, they will teach around 20 students, but are able to go beyond that, with a capacity of around 30.

The Temple Beth Abraham curriculum is inspired by the Reggio Emilia school of teaching, a philosophy that aims for young children to guide their own learning. The classrooms are built around nature, with an earthy, organic atmosphere and hands-on projects. Creativity and the arts are also important to the school, but science, engineering, math and social studies are far from ignored. A typical day includes an optional before care, which starts at eight, and will run from nine until 12, or until three. Children spend a lot of time outdoors and have daily music and movement classes. Three-year-olds and beyond participate in the preschool’s Passport Program, where they learn about other countries. They get to learn about all aspects of the nation’s culture, including art, music and food. In an effort to include the children’s families, the students will learn about the countries of their classmates’ heritage.

Melissa McHugh is the early childhood director for the temple, as well as the head teacher for the four-year-old class and has 28 years of teaching experience. She helped pioneer the reopening of the school, along with Erica Newman, director of operations and engagement at Temple Beth Abraham, Rabbi David Holtz, donors Judy Cohen and Roger and Loretta London, and co-chairs Cindy Collins and Jamie Lefkowitz.

“Melissa McHugh … is a force to be reckoned with, ” says Collins. “She’s always coming up with innovative ideas to promote the CGC nursery school and make it better.”

Mary Giardina is the head teacher for the three-year-old class and has over a decade of early childhood education experience. Erin Shafranek is the two-year-old teacher, as well as music specialist, and has been performing for 21 years. Sarah Nathan is the dance teacher and is looking forward to fostering a love for movement in the children. The school has a number of assistant teachers and other supporting staff.

Community is a key part of the temple’s philosophy, and it shines through in their preschool. Children will build bonds with the members of Temple Beth Abraham with intergenerational programming. Both the temple’s rabbi and cantor will sing with them on Fridays, and the students will have the opportunity to celebrate other Jewish holidays such as Sukkot, a Jewish harvest festival. The Children’s Garden Center is open to those of all religions and is welcoming to all around Westchester and the surrounding area.

