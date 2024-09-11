23 Local Students Among National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Today oﬃcials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of over 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semiﬁnalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Below are the Semifinalists from River Journal and River Journal North schools.

Briarcliff High School, Briarcliff Manor

Lauren Isbell

Dov Kurtis

Catherine Lynch

Riya Raina

Ella Salvati

Theodore Schwartz

Sophie Tanios

Serena Xu

Martin Ransom

Walter Panas High School, Cortlandt Manor

Tova Jean-Louis

Irvington High School, Irvington

Tane Kim

Luke Mitchell

Oliver Sack

Sleepy Hollow High School, Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown

Brenna Bloom

Jocelin Santocki

Ayaka Utsumi

Hackley School, Tarrytown