23 Local Students Among National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Today oﬃcials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of over 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semiﬁnalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Below are the Semifinalists from River Journal and River Journal North schools.
Briarcliff High School, Briarcliff Manor
- Lauren Isbell
- Dov Kurtis
- Catherine Lynch
- Riya Raina
- Ella Salvati
- Theodore Schwartz
- Sophie Tanios
- Serena Xu
- Martin Ransom
Walter Panas High School, Cortlandt Manor
- Tova Jean-Louis
Irvington High School, Irvington
- Tane Kim
- Luke Mitchell
- Oliver Sack
Sleepy Hollow High School, Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown
- Brenna Bloom
- Jocelin Santocki
- Ayaka Utsumi
Hackley School, Tarrytown
- Alexander Booth
- Alexander Cheng
- Gabrielle Diaz-Alcantara
- Sikander Haider
- Joshue Lee
- Vivek Malik
- Trashgim Mulosmani