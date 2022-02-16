2022 BAC Artist Fellow Call – EXTENDED to March 1

Bethany Arts Community announced the extension of the call for applications to the BAC Fellowship to March 1.

Recognizing the importance of supporting and nurturing artists early in their careers, Bethany is excited to offer financial and organizational support, and a creative home, to promising young and emerging artists who reflect the diversity of our community and artistic vision as they transition into a professional career and creative practice.

Bethany Arts Community, located in Ossining, offers a robust spring and fall artist residency program, studios for local artists, galleries for exhibits, classrooms for students of all ages, gardens and a growing sculpture park. Between the spring and fall season, more than 50 artists from a variety of disciplines call Bethany their home for a week to several weeks.

During the 9-month program, Fellows will be integrated into the Bethany community and encouraged to build professional relationships with artists and community partners. Fellows will also have plenty of time to devote uninhibited energy toward developing their creative practice and learning how to sustain a professional network as they build their careers.

In addition, fellows will be invited to participate in curatorial planning for exhibits and educational programs and get a look into the process of soliciting and securing institutional funding, marketing, and publicity.

With this fellowship, Bethany strives to empower the voices of emerging artists in shaping their own careers and future programs at BAC.

Two spots are open. The fellowship offers studio space, accommodations, and partial meals for up to six months (concurrent with the spring and fall residency season), a monthly stipend, and paid teach opportunities.

More information and applications can be found here: https://bethanyarts.submittable.com/submit/211784/bac-fellowship

This fellowship opportunity is made possible in part with the generous support of the Westchester Community Foundation, a division of The New York Community Foundation, through the Emily and Harold E. Valentine and Evelyn Gable Clark Scholarship Fund.