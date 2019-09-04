Yonkers Celebrates 27th Annual Waterfront Riverfest September 14

Yonkers’ Biggest Outdoor Festival Set for September 14th

Music, food and fun lovers assemble! The Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District (YDWBID) will host the 27th Annual Yonkers Riverfest Saturday, September 14th from 12 pm to 7pm. The Riverfest is one of the biggest annual public events in Westchester County with more than 15,000 community and regional visitors flocking to the waterfront in downtown Yonkers.

This year’s Riverfest features activities and entertainment for all ages.

Three stages with audience-style seating with a wide variety of musical acts

Children’s KIDZONE and exciting kids’ activities along Dock Street in Van Der Donck Park

Bars and restaurants along Main Street

Unique activations from waterfront organizations including Groundworks Hudson Valley and the Science Barge

Delicious delicacies from food vendors diverse as Yonkers itself

New this Year! The Yonkers Wine & Food Festival will be hosting an exclusive tasting experience along the pier. This is a ticketed event.

“Riverfest is the embodiment of a flourishing community and the amazing initiatives happening in our downtown,” Jaime Martinez, Executive Director of the Yonkers Downtown BID said. “We love to see the evolution of our neighborhood reflected in community engagement, so we are excited to share the new additions to this year’s festival!”

“Riverfest is a wonderful time to get out and enjoy downtown Yonkers and our beautiful waterfront” said Mayor Mike Spano. “You don’t want to miss the year’s celebration of all our amazing city has to offer!”

Produced by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID (YDWBID) in cooperation with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the City of Yonkers, Riverfest is a family friendly celebration will take place rain or shine.

For more information on Yonkers Riverfest, please visit www.yonkersriverfest.org