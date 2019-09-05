Tarrytown Eco Fair Set for October 5 in Patriots Park

The Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) and the Village of Tarrytown are hosting their annual Eco Fair on October 5, 2019 at Patriots Park from 8:30am to 2pm to take place during the TaSH Farmers Market.

Come learn about reducing your Carbon Footprint, Composting, Food Scraps Recycling, Home Energy Savings, Healthy Lawns, Pollinators Pathways, Native Plants, Complete Streets, local waterways and more. There will be something for the whole family including kids activities, games, live music and fresh local food vendors at the lively farmers market. This will be a Zero-Waste event.

The Eco Fair brings together community organizations and local businesses to educate and share ideas to enrich our Villages and the environment. It is an opportunity for community members to increase awareness and engage on environmental issues. The goal is to highlight things that we can all do at home and in our own neighborhoods.

The Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council is a volunteer, citizen-led organization established by the Village of Tarrytown in 1974 to advise the Mayor, Board of Trustees, Village Administrator and other Village Entities on environmental matters. TEAC researches, makes recommendations and reports on land use, ecological integrity, environmental consequences, quality of life, and public health and safety. TEAC works with area businesses, community leaders and neighbors to create a cleaner, greener, safer place to live and work, while fighting the climate crisis and other assaults on our environment through education and outreach.