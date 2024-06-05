Sleepy Hollow’s Second Annual Music Technology Showcase

Sleepy Hollow High School is set to host the Sleepy Hollow Music Technology Showcase on Tuesday, June 11 in the Kusel Auditorium Stage. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature original music by student creators in grades seven through 12. Attendees will enjoy live performances and will feature a keynote address by Sleepy Hollow 2021 graduate Jack Taylor.

The Sleepy Hollow Music Technology Showcase was developed to put a spotlight on the growing community of talented digital music composers, producers, and songwriters in middle and high school. The students have been working diligently over the past few months to compose original works for this event. The concert will feature introductions of all works by 32 student composers as well as live performances and presentations.

“The event has seen tremendous growth compared to last year. It has been a wonderful outlet for so many students,” said Austin Day, Band and Music Teacher at Sleepy Hollow Middle/High School. “Every student who composed a work, received a written evaluation from an esteemed group of adjudicators ranging from college professors to public school educators, and Sleepy Hollow alumni who are currently composing music or working in the music industry.”

This year’s event is presented in collaboration with the art department and will be held on the auditorium stage which is being transformed into an immersive listening room. Students in digital arts classes have been creating visualizations to accompany the presentation of student works. There will be a merch table available created by the students who have been developing their own promotional materials and digital music download cards.

During the day of the event, student participants will work alongside three acclaimed visiting artists, pianist and producer Carlton Jay, songwriter and producer Tim Wicked of BandLab Technologies, and composer and producer Andrew Linn. Daytime workshops are open to student participants only. They will workshop their compositions and learn skills of their craft.

“A very special thank you to the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns for making this event possible through their sponsorship,” said Mr. Day.

This concert is free and open to the public with no advanced ticket sales required. Support these young artists by making your way to the Kusel Auditorium Stage in Sleepy Hollow High School on Tuesday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m.