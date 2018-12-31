Royal Hanneford Circus Coming to the Westchester County Center

The Holidays are past. Winter cold has spread its blanket over the area. But never fear, the antidote to the winter blahs is coming soon. It’s The Royal Hanneford Circus and its 3 Ring Extravaganza featuring Death Defying High Flyers, Amazing feats of strength, dexterity, Beautiful artistry up high, Barnyard animals and Renaldo the Clown to make you laugh and cheer plus many more crowd-pleasing acts including the death-defying stuntman the Human Cannonball.

Tickets are on sale now for the all new 2019 Royal Hanneford Circus. It’s the Hanneford’s 43rd consecutive appearance at the Westchester County Center produced by Nellie Hanneford, a 7th generation Hanneford and featuring 8th and 9th generations of Hannefords performing in the Show!

The Royal Hanneford Circus will perform 9 shows at The Westchester County Center President’s Day Weekend, February 16 – 18. Performance times are 10AM, 2PM and 6PM each day.

Tickets are available at The Westchester County Center Box Office and Ticketmaster for $35 and $27. Groups of 20 or more can purchase tickets for $22 each for any 10AM and 6PM Show.

So, come to one of the 9 performances and enjoy 2 hours of family fun, close to home at The Westchester County Center, February 16-18, 2019.

To purchase tickets, visit the Westchester County Center Box Office Tuesday – Friday 10AM – 5PM or visit www.countycenter.biz for additional information.

Tickets may also be purchased at Ticketmaster or ticketmaster.com (additional fess apply).