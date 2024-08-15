Arts & Culture

Robison Summer Concert Series Heats Up With Jam At The Dam

August 15, 2024

Three consecutive nights of fun and live music will rock Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 28 through 30 at 7 p.m. The Robison Summer Concert Series’ Jam at the Dam stars three tribute bands, each with a music genre different from the other two.

Jam at the Dam line up:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown
  • Thursday, Aug. 29 – The M’80s: New York’s Premier 80s Rock Experience
  • Friday, Aug. 30 – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concerts begin at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Please bring blankets and lawn chairs for general seating. Coolers are permitted.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway in Valhalla.  For more information call (914) 864-PARK.

 

