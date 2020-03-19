Pocantico Hills Day Camp Is Registering Children for Summer Session

The Pocantico Hills School District is accepting registrations for its Summer Day Camp, which will be in session from 9 am to 3 pm weekdays from June 29 through August 7, except for July 3. Online registration on the district website – pocanticohills.org – began on March 5 and is open until May 28.

The camp is open to residents and non-residents who are entering pre-kindergarten (must have turned 4 by July 1) through rising ninth graders. There is a separate fee schedule for non-residents, although grandchildren of residents are eligible for resident rates. Rising tenth graders can work as counselors in training and have the fee waived.

The summer is packed with exciting activities, events, and field trips, such as the Gaga ball pit, inflatable water slide, a magic show, an obstacle course challenge, wilderness walks, swimming in the pool, and trips to the Sandbox Theater, Rockland Boulders Game, and Quassy Amusement Park.

For more information on the camp, employment opportunities or to view the calendar, visit pocanticohills.org and find camp under the Community heading. Questions can be emailed to summercamp@pocanticohills.org.