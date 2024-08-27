Obituary: Barbara Ann Hopkins – August 19, 2024

Barbara Ann Hopkins, age 93 of Sleepy Hollow, NY, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024. Barbara was born in 1931 in Providence, RI to the late Thomas Joseph and Jane (Feely) Shortle. She attended Classical High School and Pembroke College of Brown University, both in Providence. Upon graduation in 1952 she moved to New York City and started a career in advertising at J. Walter Thompson where she met her future husband, Chester Hopkins. After a short stint at Time Inc. Barbara and Chet married and moved to Ardsley, NY and eventually to Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. She and Chet also purchased a home in Davis Park on Fire Island where they spent summers with their four daughters.

Following her child-rearing years and a divorce from Chet, Barbara returned to the workforce, first as salesclerk at Good Yarns, the local bookstore in Hastings, and then as Director of Development at Graham-Wyndham Home for Children in Yonkers, NY. Eventually Barbara joined the Hastings Center as Circulation Director and then became Director of Membership. In her free time, Barbara loved to volunteer, travel and socialize with her friends, daughters and grandchildren. She eventually moved to Kendal on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow, NY where she lived for the past eighteen years.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Julia Hopkins of Hawthorne, NY and grandsons Evan and Patrick McConnon; her daughter Katherine Greenberg of Westport, CT, husband Howard and granddaughters Hannah and Emily Greenberg; her daughter Suzanne Moseley of Boston, MA, granddaughters Madeleine, Caroline and Olivia Chase, and step-grandchildren Margot, Thomas III and Frederick Moseley; and her niece, Kerry Shortle and family of Mattapoisett, MA.

She was predeceased by her daughter Polly, her grandson Angus McConnon, her brother Richard Shortle, and her former husband and friend, Chester Hopkins.

Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY will be held at a later date and will be private.