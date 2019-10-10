New York League of Women Voters Launches Electronic Voter Guide for 2019 Elections

Vote 411, the League’s electronic voter guide, is now LIVE! Currently candidate information is available for all candidates running in local races across the state. The information includes biographical information and responses to questions posed by the League, as well as links to candidates’ social media and campaign websites.

Voters can access this information online at www.vote411.org in an easy-to-use electronic format. Users can input their addresses to compare candidate information side by side, print a customized sample ballot, and find out about upcoming League sponsored candidate debates in their area. Other election information, including voter registration deadlines and directions on how to apply for an absentee ballot are also available on the Vote 411 website.

Voters are encouraged to visit www.vote411.org before going to vote early or on Nov. 5, Election Day. More information on where and when voters can vote early in their counties is available at www.nyearlyvoting.org. Early voting in NYS is now available from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 across the state.