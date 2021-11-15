Celebrating 30 Years of Super Vision-A Special Tribute to Linda Puglisi

River Journal North in its upcoming December issue will publish a special section as a Tribute to Linda Puglisi, to coincide with the culmination of her remarkable 30-year run as Town of Cortlandt Supervisor.

A Linda Puglisi Tribute Committee has been formed to oversee the effort, chaired by Cortlandt Supervisor-Elect Dr. Richard Becker.

River Towns Media Owner and Publisher Alain Begun said the special section will appear in all 18,500 copies of River Journal North mailed to every resident of the Town of Cortlandt, including Buchanan, Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson, Crugers, Mohegan Lake, Montrose, and Verplanck. He added that for each ad placed by a member business of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, River Journal North will donate a percentage of the ad rate back to the Chamber.

“Linda Puglisi is a rarity in local governance,” said Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Bruce Apar. “She is the only Supervisor that Cortlandt has known for the past 30 years, a remarkable run by any measure. We know how many people want to express their admiration and appreciation of what Linda has done for the Town and its people these past three decades, so we have made it as simple as possible to do just that with an affordable choice of ad sizes in our Special Tribute to Linda Puglisi.

Begun said River Journal North will design the ads at no additional cost.

The deadline to participate in the section is Friday, Nov. 19. The December issue will reach mailboxes on or about Dec. 2. For further details on how to participate, contact Alain at publisher@rivertownsmedia.com or Bruce at bruceapar@rivertownsmedia.com.