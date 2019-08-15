Kalmar Nyckel Sails in Yonkers – August 16-18

The Tall Ship of Delaware returns for public sails!

Captain Lauren Morgens will help you discover a unique hands-on experience when she invites you to haul lines, set sails or simply enjoy a picnic and sail on Kalmar Nyckel. The Tall Ship of Delaware arrives in Yonkers for Hudson River sails on Friday August 16 through Sunday, August 18 – don’t miss your chance to sail aboard a 17th century Swedish naval vessel.

Kalmar Nyckel will kick-off its visit with an afternoon sail from 4:00-6pm on Friday and two sails a day on Saturday at 10am and 4pm and Sunday at 10am and 2:30pm. Schedules are available online and tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for ages 17 and under.

Kalmar Nyckel is an authentic, seagoing replica of the Dutch-built armed merchant ship that founded New Sweden in present-day Delaware in 1638. Passengers are invited to discover the remarkable story behind this great ship. The original ship returned to the Swedish navy after crossing the Atlantic a record eight times – one of the great ships of its time.

“We are excited to be returning to Yonkers after Kalmar Nyckel’s great introduction to the city last August. Our goal is to give people a chance to enjoy sailing and experience a slice of maritime history for themselves,” says Cathy Parsells, Executive Director of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation. The summer schedule includes voyages to Norfolk Harborfest, VA, Cambridge, MD; Provincetown and Salem, MA, as well as Kingston, NY; Bristol, PA; and Historic New Castle, DE.

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation is a non-profit educational organization with the mission of preserving and promoting the cultural and maritime heritage of Delaware and the Delaware Valley for the education and enrichment of all. The Foundation is a volunteer-based organization that built, owns, and operates Kalmar Nyckel. The Tall Ship of Delaware is a present-day reproduction of the flagship from the 1638 expedition that founded the colony of New Sweden, establishing the first permanent European settlement in the Delaware Valley.

Launched in 1997, Kalmar Nyckel serves as a floating classroom and an inspirational platform that offers people of all ages a variety of sea- and land-based recreational and educational experiences. The Foundation also serves as a catalyst for social and economic development and outreach in and beyond the state of Delaware. For more information on Kalmar Nyckel sails, tours, charters, educational programs, volunteer opportunities and its home berth at the Tatiana and Gerret Copeland Maritime Center visit www.kalmarnyckel.org, call (302) 429-7447 and follow us on Facebook. Online tickets for sails can be purchased at www.kalmarnyckel.org/BookASail.asp.

Advance tickets are recommended; purchase online at www.KalmarNyckel.org/BookASail or call (302) 429-7447. The ship will be docked at 71 Water Grant St., Yonkers, NY, adjacent to X20 Xaviar’s Restaurant.