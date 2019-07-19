Internationally Renowned Musicians Coming to JazzFest White Plains September 11-15

The 8th annual JazzFest White Plains features an impressive lineup of internationally renowned musicians spanning a weeklong celebration of jazz, culture, and community from September 11-15, 2019. The five-day festival produced by ArtsWestchester, The City of White Plains, and The White Plains BID is presented this year by Bank of America.

In addition to dozens of free and affordable concerts taking place throughout the city, headlining performances will include artists such as Mwenso & The Shakes, Joel Ross, Melissa Aldana, Camille Thurman, and Emmet Cohen featuring George Coleman and Jimmy Cobb.

JazzFest culminates during the White Plains Jazz & Food Festival from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Sunday, September 15. Music and entry are free, with food and beverage vendors taking over Mamaroneck Avenue in front of the historic ArtsWestchester building. Five bands will grace the stage throughout the day, ending on a high note with the New Orleans sounds of two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne and The Gotham Kings. Bring the whole family and spend the day—this is an experience you’ll want to relive all year long!

Janet Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester, explains, “The 2019 JazzFest White Plains lineup presents a diverse roster of path-breaking artists from young rising stars Joel Ross (vibes), Melissa Aldana (sax), Emmet Cohen (piano), and Camille Thurman (voice/sax) to jazz legends George Coleman (sax) and Jimmy Cobb (drums). Featured artists are known for their work as performers and composers, bringing jazz into conversation with Afro-Brazilian music, Colombian folk rhythms, Cuban charango, hip-hop, Ashanti drumming, funk and reggae. There’s truly something for everyone at this year’s JazzFest.”

For over 50 years ArtsWestchester has been the community’s connection to the arts. Founded in 1965, it is the largest private not-for-profit arts council in New York State. Its mission is to provide leadership vision and support to ensure the availability, accessibility, and diversity of the arts.

“Bank of America is pleased to partner with ArtsWestchester for JazzFest—helping bring free and affordable jazz performances to Westchester County,” said Connie Verducci, Bank of America Metro New York Market Executive. “As a corporate leader in support of arts and culture programming, we believe in the power of the arts to help communities thrive, educate and enrich societies, and create greater cultural understanding.”

For more information, a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit: artsw.org/jazzfest

White Plains Jazz & Food Festival

Sunday, September 15 (Noon – 5:30pm)

Mamaroneck Avenue at Main Street, White Plains

Lagond Music All-Stars – NOON – 12:45pm

Lagond Music School presents a lineup of some of Westchester County’s finest young musicians. The ensemble performs a range of music from Latin jazz to danceable funk.

Art Bennett and The Organic Ensemble – 1:05pm – 1:50pm

Saxophonist Art Bennett was born and raised in White Plains, has performed with greats Lonnie Smith, Rashied Ali, Roy Brooks, Willian Parker, and many others.

M wenso & The Shakes – 2:10pm – 3pm

Taking from the stylings of Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown and other American musical legends, Mwenso & The Shakes put on an electrifying show.

Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio – 3:20pm – 4:10pm

A “rising star” (Downbeat Magazine) who excels in both saxophone and vocals, she embraces a soulful dynamism and spirited “Fitzgerald-esque” (All About Jazz) scat.

Alphonso Horne and The Gotham Kings – 4:30pm – 5:30pm

The two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter has put together a band that weaves the sound of New Orleans into a rich musical fabric that demonstrates the history of the trumpet and the story of jazz.