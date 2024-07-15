Grateful Dead Tribute Music & Crafts Fest Returns to Rockland

The Grateful Dead Tribute Music & Crafts Festival returns to the Great Lawn at the Harmony Hall-Jacob Sloat House on Sunday, July 28, featuring three bands and food and craft vendors at the historic homestead in bucolic Sloatsburg, NY.

Bands on the program this year’s third annual festival are Uncle Shoehorn’s Funky Dance Party, Dead Meat and One Man Gathers.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The event is presented rain or shine.

Proceeds from the festival will help restore the 19th century Greek Revival manor that was once home to an industrialist whose family gave the village of Sloatsburg its name. The estate, which is on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, was acquired by the Town of Ramapo and is being restored and operated by Friends of Harmony Hall.

