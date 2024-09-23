District 92 Candidate Forum to be Held on October 10

The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a Candidate Forum for New York’s Assembly District 92 on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Greenburgh Public Library, 300 Tarrytown Road, Elmsford.

Questions must be submitted in advance by Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 by email to info@lwv-rivertowns.org. Questions will be vetted by a committee of League members who will submit them to the moderator of the Forum.

Incumbent Maryjane Shimsky is the Democratic and Working Families candidate. The challenger is Alessandro Crocco, a Republican and Conservative candidate. District 92 consists of the towns of Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant. It also includes the villages of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Pleasantville, Ardsley, Elmsford and a portion of Briarcliff Manor.

Members of the New York State Assembly serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits. New York legislators assume office the first day of January after a general election. The current salary of assembly members is $142,000.

The event will be recorded and made available on the Rivertowns League’s YouTube page, LWV Rivertowns.