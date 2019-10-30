Collective PAC Endorses Mondaire Jones for NY-17 Congressional Seat

The Collective PAC, the largest organization working to elect African American candidates to public office in the country, today endorsed Mondaire Jones in his congressional bid for NY-17. In their endorsement, the Collective PAC cited Jones’ demonstrated commitment to fighting racism and uplifting the black community in Westchester and Rockland counties.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who has held the seat since 1988, is retiring and not seeking reelection in 2020.

Jones’ endorsement is part of the Collective PAC’s “The Next Black Wave” initiative, a group of 20 black candidates nationwide the PAC sited as being “uniquely inspiring, qualified, and likely to win their races.”

“As a gay black man, it is a particular privilege to be endorsed by the Collective PAC today,” said Jones. “”People like me don’t usually get the opportunity to lead our communities. We have to fight for it—and we can’t do it alone. I first understood this when I revived my local NAACP youth council in high school—and that high school kid could not be more honored to be among the Collective PAC’s Next Black Wave Class of 2020. I know this fight is bigger than me, and I look forward to working with the Collective PAC to fight for bold, progressive change in Congress.”

The Collective PAC has helped 53 candidates win elections at the local, state, and federal level. The Collective PAC also launched the first-of-its-kind Black Campaign School training for candidates and campaign operatives from around the country.