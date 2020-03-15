Chef Favorites

In this new column, River Journal is sharing recipes for some of the most popular dishes in our favorite local restaurants. Our first recipe is offered by Nicky Bell, chef and co-owner of JP Doyle’s Restaurant & Public House in Sleepy Hollow.

JP Doyle’s Corned Beef Reuben

We cook the corned beef brisket in water, JP Doyle’s lager, Guinness and pickling spices for approximately 4 1/2 hours. You know it’s cooked when you can pull a piece off easily. We then let it cool, trim off the fat, slice it and reheat it as needed in the same broth we cooked it in.

Our sauerkraut is doctored up a little too. We sauté a thinly sliced onion with some garlic. Then we squeeze the juices out of the sauerkraut and throw it in with the translucent onion. We finish with butter, salt and pepper. This makes the sauerkraut a little smoother tasting.

The sauerkraut preparation is something my adopted father in the USA – Peter Broccoli from Dobbs Ferry – showed me years ago.

Here’s the full recipe.

· 2 slices seedless rye bread

· 2 oz. sauerkraut

· 10 oz. sliced corned beef

· 2 slices Swiss cheese

Steps:

1. Butter one side of rye bread just as you would when making a grilled cheese sandwich.

2. Place in warm pan, butter side down.

3. Add a slice of Swiss on each piece of bread.

4. Drop sliced corned beef in hot water/juice that it was originally cooked in for 30 seconds. Remove and strain

5. Place corned beef and hot sauerkraut on one side of the bread, close up the sandwich and place in oven for 2 minutes.

6. Remove from oven, slice and serve with shoestring fries and homemade coleslaw.

7. Add a squeeze of Russian dressing or mustard

Perfect for St Patrick’s Day or any day of the year. Delish!!

Do you have a favorite local dish that you’re dying to know the recipe for? Send the name of the eatery and the dish you love to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Maybe we’ll all find out what makes their dishes so special!

Nicky Bell is the chef and co-owner of JP Doyle’s Restaurant & Public House in Sleepy Hollow.