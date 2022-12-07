The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (TaSH) Winter Market Moves Indoors This Winter

The market will be held on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from mid-January through April at the John Paulding School in Tarrytown.

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (TaSH) Winter Market will be moving indoors next year. The market will be held in the multipurpose room of the John Paulding School, offering customers a warm, comfortable space to shop for farm-fresh, locally made products, baked goods, and so much more.

“We launched our first winter market outdoors in early 2020 to give people a safe way to buy fresh, local food during the pandemic, and to support our farmers at a really hard time. But it was very cold and windy, which was tough for our vendors, shoppers, and staff,” said TaSH Co-President Tammy Bordeaux. “We’re so excited to finally bring the market indoors where it’s warm and inviting, and people can spend time talking to farmers, vendors and neighbors. This is where the magic happens at the market.”

The John Paulding School is located at 154 Broadway in Tarrytown, across the street from the TaSH’s warm-weather home base at Patriots Park. Free parking is available.

“We are so grateful to the Board of Education of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns for allowing us to use the space,” said TaSH Co-President Suzanne Sorrentino. “The school is central to the villages of both Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, just like Patriots Park.”

The indoor venue will allow The TaSH to add to its roster of vendors and continue offering entertainment, childrens’ programming and educational events during the winter months.

The Winter Market will open on January 14 and run through April. It will operate from 9:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The market will return to Patriots Park for the TaSH’s special Mother’s Day Market on May 13.

The 2023 Winter Market dates are: