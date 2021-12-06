Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins to Induct Outgoing Tarrytown Mayor Thomas Butler Into the State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will present outgoing Tarrytown Mayor and U.S. Army veteran, Colonel Thomas D. Butler, Jr. (retired) with a plaque signifying his induction into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame at the Tarrytown Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, December 6.

The honor was announced on Veterans Day, during the NYS Senate’s virtual ceremony to recognize distinguished veterans from across New York. To be selected for the esteemed award, individuals must have served in the United States Armed Forces and demonstrated service to their community or accomplishments as a civilian. Each State Senator is asked to nominate one veteran from their district.

“It’s my pleasure to nominate Colonel Thomas D. Butler for his selfless service to his country and community,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “Colonel Butler has risen in leadership over his 35 years in the U.S. Army and Reserves. He incorporated the values he learned in that time into his role on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees — where he served for 15 years — and now as the Mayor of Tarrytown. Like many veterans, Tom continues to give back to his community and is certainly deserving of this esteemed honor.”

Butler first heard the call to serve in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served five years. He then served another 30 years as an officer in the Army Corps of Engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve. He retired at the rank of Colonel.

Colonel Butler was born in Brooklyn and moved to Tarrytown, where he has lived for more than 34 years. He and his wife Cheryl, are the proud parents of four children: Kimberly, Blake, Ashley and Brent.

From a young age, Colonel Butler understood the importance of unity, understanding and respect. Those values laid the foundation for his career. He has been consistently involved in veterans’ affairs events and has been an advocate for fellow veterans regarding healthcare and funding.

“General Douglas MacArthur said: ‘Duty, Honor, Country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.’ I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame by Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the State of New York, joining other honored veterans, leaders who have served America, the State of New York, and their local community,” said Colonel Thomas D. Butler (retired).

The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize outstanding veterans from the Empire State who have distinguished themselves both in military and civilian life.

“The meritorious service of these veterans to our nation and to their communities deserves the special recognition that only a Hall of Fame can provide as a fitting expression of our gratitude and admiration,” said Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins. “It mirrors the Senate’s commitment to fund veterans’ organizations, to support veterans as they transition back to civilian life and to secure additional funding for veterans’ mental health initiatives.”

To view the NYS Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame ceremony, click here.