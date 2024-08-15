‘Sing Sing’ Film Based on Rehabilitation Through the Arts Program Opens Nationwide Today

Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA), a nonprofit that helps people in prison develop critical life skills through the arts, celebrated the nationwide public release of ‘Sing Sing’, a film based on the real-life RTA theater program inside the Sing Sing maximum security correctional facility in Ossining, New York. The movie stars an unforgettable cast of RTA alumni that includes Clarence (Divine Eye) Maclin, John (Divine G) Whitfield, Sean (Dino) Johnson and Dario Peña, in addition to Oscar-nominated actors Colman Domingo and Paul Raci.

‘Sing Sing’ was directed and co-written by Greg Kwedar and his filmmaking partner Clint Bentley. Mr. Kwedar and Mr. Bentley were inspired to create ‘Sing Sing’ while volunteering as instructors at a men’s maximum-security correctional facility. The film shows facets of life in prison and how the arts can help build community, explore opportunities in education, and seek positive outcomes in life. The majority of the actors in the film are alumni of RTA’s program. RTA’s art-based program is a proven model that helps incarcerated individuals acquire critical life skills and agency.

“‘We are in awe of the entire ensemble for their superb performances in Sing Sing. The film gives audiences a front row view of the impact Rehabilitation through the Arts programs have on individuals’ lives, and our goal is simple: to bring RTA to every prison in the nation,” said RTA Interim Executive Director Leslie Lichter.

“I’m honored to share how RTA made a lasting impact in my life and hundreds more through this beautiful film,” said Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin. RTA encourages you to self-reflect and find hope, courage, and community along the way.”

“As one of the founding members of RTA, this movie holds a unique and very special moment in my life and proves that everything that went wrong in my life ultimately turned out to make everything right,” said RTA Alumnus John (Divine G) Whitfield. “RTA is a miracle-inducing program – I have witnessed transformations, including my own. If not for my time served in Sing Sing, I would have never written 13 novels or 12 screenplays. In life, sometimes you have to get crushed and hit rock bottom to bring out the beauty and the power in us.”

“RTA taught me the true meaning of community, and the film ‘Sing Sing’ is about finding the confidence and courage to make transformational change and form life-saving friendships,” said RTA Alumnus and Board Member Sean Dino Johnson. The arts are a powerful vehicle that heals, and it is an honor to be part of this impactful film.”

“We’ve worked on this movie for over seven years, and every time I meet a new RTA participant or alumnus, I grow more confident that this is one of the most unique and transformative programs that I’ve ever encountered,” said ‘Sing Sing’ Director Greg Kwedar.

For nearly 30 years, RTA has worked with professional teaching artists to lead year-round workshops in theater, dance, music, creative writing and visual arts. The RTA model provides an intensive, comprehensive arts program that builds skills so that people can meet the challenges of connecting with family and community when released. Since its inception, more than 1,000 incarcerated individuals have participated in RTA’s program, and thousands more have been touched by RTA, including participants’ friends and family who attend performances and experience firsthand how their loved ones make positive changes in their lives.

RTA currently works in the following New York correctional facilities: Sing Sing, Bedford Hills, Collins, Fishkill, Green Haven, Taconic, Wallkill and Woodourne. RTA has produced dozens of plays and theater productions like 12 Angry Men, Macbeth, The Wizard of Oz, Our Town and A Few Good Men, to name a few. RTA runs workshops year-round in theater, dance, music, creative writing, and visual arts.

Currently, less than 3% of RTA members recidivate, compared to the national rate of over 60%. RTA members often pursue higher education after participating in the program. RTA members and facility staff have recognized a positive change in prison culture as a result of the program. Upon release, hundreds of RTA alumni are giving back to their communities, becoming social workers, advocates, academics and entrepreneurs.

Watch the trailer and find more information at: rta-arts.org/sing-sing-film/