Ossining’s Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers Receives Westchester County’s Eco Award

On Friday, April 22, 2022, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers was presented with Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities 2022 Eco Award in recognition for “outstanding contributions to the environment and sustainability.”

The award ceremony, which took place on Earth Day 2022, was hosted by Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Latimer said, “The Eco Award winners range from students to municipalities and beyond. When we see what can be done, we know that there is more to be done and more ideas to be developed to improve and protect our planet.”

Maryknoll Assistant General, Father Timothy O. Kilkelly noted, “People often think that the sole focus of people of faith is the world to come. This understanding is incomplete. People of faith take seriously this world as well, seeking to be healers of people and the wider environment. Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers’ new solar canopy is a sign of our commitment both to be responsible stewards of God’s creation and to the local community in Ossining. We thank Westchester County for including us among this year’s Eco-Award recipients.”

The Eco Awards were first presented in 2018. This year’s award celebration took place at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle. Timothy McCreight, Manager of Mission Advancement Direct Marketing, accepted the award on behalf of Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers.