Inaugural Up the River Blues Festival Coming to Ossining

Up the River Events LLC, in partnership with the Hudson Valley Blues Society, River Towns Music Group, and 6 Degrees Brewery, is proud to announce the inaugural Up the River Blues Festival on Saturday, September 14th, 2024. This free, all-day event will be held at Louis Engel Waterfront Park (190-194 Westerly Road, Ossining) from Noon to 8pm. Festival-goers can look forward to a dynamic lineup of blues performers, including five nationally and internationally acclaimed bands and a solo guitarist.

The artists slated to perform include:

Slam Allen – A Grammy-nominated Blues artist whose original music has been featured in movies, TV shows, and Netflix series.

The Cinelli Brothers – Winners of the 2024 UK Blues Band of the Year, this London-based band blends Soul and Blues with influences from the Beatles and Stevie Wonder.

Petey Hop & the Jack Rabbits – Led by Pete, a versatile singer and sideman who has performed internationally, including a notable residency at the Half Note Jazz Club in Athens, Greece.

The 3Bs – A local favorite from Ossining, The 3Bs are veteran musicians known for their regular performances in the Hudson Valley and their popular singles.

Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers – Headliners at major venues across the U.S. and Europe, known for their universal appeal and dynamic stage presence.

Mike Borgia – An American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from New York, celebrated for his five-octave vocal range and captivating live performances.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for a comfortable experience. Prior to the event, attendees should review the FAQ section on the Blues Festival’s website for any item restrictions. In addition to the live music, the Blues Festival will feature food trucks, vendors, and a beer/wine corral.

According to the organizers, the Up the River Blues Festival marks the first Blues event in Ossining since BB King performed at Sing-Sing Prison on Thanksgiving Day in 1972. The organizers aim to honor King’s legacy by holding this event on the Ossining waterfront, in the shadow of Sing-Sing Prison, with plans to continue the festival annually.

Parking is available free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis in the waterfront area and the secondary lot on the east side of the Ossining Metro-North train station. Attendees traveling from NYC or northern points along the Hudson River are encouraged to take Metro-North trains to the Ossining station to avoid parking delays. Additional paid parking is available two blocks north of the festival area on Water Street.

The NY Waterways Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry will be running on the weekend for attendees from the other side of the Hudson River to join the festivities. Visit nywaterway.com/haverstrawtoossiningroute.aspx for the ferry schedule.