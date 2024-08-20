Calling All Golfers – Gullotta House Indoor Golf Fund Raiser 

In honor of Anthony “Nino” Gullotta, Gullotta House will be hosting an indoor golf fund raiser at the 19th Hole in Ossining on Saturday, September 7 from 4pm-7pm. The event will feature both closest to the pin and longest drive competitions. Prizes include $1000 for the closest to the pin and $500 gift cards for the longest drive.

There will be a cash bar with drink specials and free appetizers for all participants.

$10 per ball

$20 for 3 balls

$50 for 8 balls

Visit gullottahouse.org/closest-to-pin to register or to make a donation.

The 19th Hole

240 S Highland Ave

Ossining