Irvington Shakespeare Company Announces 2nd Annual Summer Shakespeare Production

The Irvington Shakespeare Company, an Irvington Theater Arts Partner, announced their 2nd annual Summer Shakespeare Festival. This summer, they will present a production of William Shakespeare’s: Love’s Labor Lost. The production will be staged outdoors at Mercy College on the terrace of their Verrazzano Hall. There are no tickets or registration required, just bring your own chairs and blankets for a summer night of free live theatre, with an option to donate.

Love’s Labour’s Lost follows the King of Navarre and his three companions as they attempt to swear off the company of women for three years in order to focus on study and fasting. But, when the Princess of France and her ladies arrive, things get…complicated. Exploring themes of masculine love and desire, reckoning and rationalization, and reality versus fantasy, Love’s Labour’s Lost is a rarely performed comedic triumph with an ending you won’t see coming.

The professional cast includes Caturah Brown as the Princess of France, Juliet Perrell as Rosaline, Emma Freeman as Katharine, Jane Abbott as Maria (and Movement Director), Sarah Bitar as Boyet, Julia Schonberg as Ferdinand, Sage Newman as Berowne (and Dramaturge), Traci Redmond as Longaville and Kamran Saliani as Dumaine (and Producer).

Original lyrics and music composed, written and performed live by Irvington’s Sierra Scott as Co-Music Director, Jonah Scott as Co-Music Director of The Altogether!

Stage Managed by Elizabeth Hetzel and Technically Directed by Sarah French.

Performances take place at the Verrazzano Terrace at Mercy College on Friday & Saturday- July 15 & 16 at 7:30PM, Sunday (Special Performance at Hudson Park in New Rochelle) – July 17 at 6:30PM Friday, Saturday & Sunday – July 22, 23 & 24 at 7:30PM Friday, Saturday & Sunday – July 29, 30 & 31 at 7:30PM All admission is free with a donation option, visit irvshakespeare.org for more info.