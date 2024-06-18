Kim Naples Named Briarcliff Manor Library Director

Kim Naples, whose resume includes positions in libraries in Rockland and Westchester counties, has been appointed director of the Briarcliff Manor Public Library.

Naples starts the $105,000-a-year position in July, replacing Donna Pesce, who retired in April.

She has held positions in administration, community engagement, and programming, including roles as adult/young adult librarian at the Katonah Village Library, head of adult services at the Nanuet Public Library, and teen and children’s librarian at the Nyack Library. Naples’ leadership in these roles has demonstrated her ability to manage diverse teams, develop engaging programs, and build strong community partnerships, according to the village.

Naples holds a master of science in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she received the Robert Goldhor Award for Public Librarianship.

“The library is an essential part of the community,” Naples stated. “I will work hard to ensure that we will meet a high standard of excellence and continue to stay relevant in serving the needs of the residents of Briarcliff Manor.”

The library, whose $759,072 budget for fiscal year 2024/25 is primarily funded through the village, has three full-time employees.

Stephanie Casper, president of the Briarcliff Manor Public Library Board of Trustees, welcomed Naples to the community. “Her dynamic leadership style, innovative vision, and commitment to fostering a collaborative environment align perfectly with our goals,” Casper stated. “We are confident that Kim will lead our library to new heights and continue to provide exceptional services to our patrons.”

Briarcliff Manor Village Manager Josh Ringel shared his support for the new director. “Kim Naples’ experience and passion for librarianship make her an excellent fit for our community,” Ringel stated. “I look forward to working closely with her to enhance our library services and ensure that the Briarcliff Manor Public Library remains a vital resource for all residents.”

Village officials called Naples’ appointment “a transformative moment for the Briarcliff Manor Public Library. Her leadership and innovative approach are poised to enhance our services and fortify our commitment to being a dynamic center for community engagement and learning. Kim’s vision will undoubtedly drive the library’s growth and ensure it continues to be a cherished resource for the community.”