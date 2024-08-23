Harvest Mess and Music Fest Combines Art, Play, and Music for an Inclusive Children’s Experience

The inaugural Harvest Mess and Music Fest is coming to Briarcliff Manor’s Atria Field on Saturday, October 5th. This free children’s event is planned with families in mind – a sensory sensitive hour kicks off the day from 11am – 12pm to ensure accessibility for a wider range of children’s needs, and general admission runs from 12pm – 4 pm. In lieu of an entry fee, families are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped toy to benefit area toy drives ahead of the holiday season.

To bring the community this first-of-its-kind event, Macaroni KID editions serving Northern Westchester and the River Towns have once again teamed up with River Towns Music Group. A shared goal of these organizations remains to provide opportunities for live music experiences that are truly enjoyable for parents and children alike. With the Briarcliff Recreation Department and Briarcliff Sustainability partnership, sponsorship support from Hudson Milk + Market and RMA NY, media support from Westchester blogger Itzel Aguilera, and contributing sponsorships from Inspiration PT, Marla Beth Designs, Never Stop Moving 365, Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheeling Band, and CC Well Pumps, Plumbing & Heating LLC this event is truly a community effort.

What can families expect?

Free entry

Live Music from Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band, Flor Bromley, and Music Together

Purposeful Play and Mindful Movement from Inspiration PT PLLC

20+ play experiences including messy art, corn pits, soft play, sensory bins, slime-making, a pumpkin patch, gross motor obstacle courses and SO much more

Visiting goats and bunnies from Ridge Farm

Children’s and family-facing vendors

Costume Swap

Face Painting

Food trucks

Bubble Booth and Bubble Show

What’s Important to Know?

Pre-registration is required for the Sensory Sensitive Hour (harvestmessandmusicfest.com)

General admission pre-registration is encouraged

Please keep your pups at home (service animals welcome)

This event is rain or shine (areas will be tented)

The event will take place on Atria Field located at 1025 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Recreation Department is offering admission to Family Scarecrow Making at 10:30 a.m. to kick-off the festivities. Advance registration is required at briarcliffmanor.gov

While most of the activities are complimentary, there will be some fee-based experiences, as well as vendors to shop, and food trucks for picnics

Sponsorship opportunities are available

Please visit https://www.harvestmessandmusicfest.com for more information, sponsorship inquiries, and registration links

Macaroni KID is a website with a weekly newsletter that shares events and resources with families. We help families find fun in their area! Go to https://www.macaronikid.com to search for your local edition.

River Towns Music Group creates concerts, festivals, and unforgettable events in the Westchester County community.