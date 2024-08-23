Westchester Attorney Anthony J. Enea to Be Honored at the Westchester County Bar Foundation’s 13th Annual Benefit

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP’s managing partner, Anthony J. Enea, Esq., will be honored at the Westchester County Bar Foundation’s 13th Annual Benefit and Silent Auction on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 6:00-8:00pm at Fenway Golf Club in Scarsdale, NY.

The evening will feature a cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, dessert, and a silent auction. The Westchester County Bar Foundation, established in 1984, is the charitable arm of the Westchester County Bar Association, dedicated to improving the administration of justice and fostering a better public understanding of the law. Proceeds from the Benefit will support the Foundation’s Fellowship Program.

Mr. Enea is a past president of the Foundation, having served in that capacity for eight years. During his time as a board member and president, the Foundation established a two-year public interest law fellowship. The Fellow provides legal services to the county’s underserved and indigent residents under the auspices of a not-for-profit legal services provider in Westchester. The fellowship also provides training to a new lawyer who otherwise might not have the opportunity to do public interest work. The success of the Fellowship program is directly related to the Foundation’s Annual Benefit and Silent Auction.

“I am deeply grateful and humbled to receive this recognition from the Westchester County Bar Foundation,” said Mr. Enea. “It’s an honor to be acknowledged for my work for and on behalf of the Foundation. This event underscores the importance of supporting our legal community and the vital work the Foundation does for the underserved and poor of Westchester.”

In addition to Mr. Enea, the Hon. Joan B. Lefkowitz of the Westchester County Supreme Court will also be honored.

Mr. Enea’s legal practice areas include wills, trusts & estates, elder law, Medicaid asset protection planning, Medicaid applications (home care and nursing home), special needs planning, and guardianships (Article 81 and 17-A). An “AV” Rated Preeminent Attorney (Martindale-Hubbell, since 2002), he has been listed in “Best Lawyers in America” for thirteen consecutive years, recognized as a Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in White Plains five times, and named one of Westchester County’s “Super Lawyers” annually since 2007, including being a Westchester Top 25 Super Lawyer on numerous occasions. Mr. Enea is past chair of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law & Special Needs Section and 50+ Lawyers Section, as well as a past president of the Westchester County Bar Association.

Sponsorships for the Westchester County Bar Foundation’s 13th Annual Benefit and Silent Auction are available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/WCBFBenefit.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street in White Plains, N.Y. with additional offices in Somers, N.Y. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 914-948-1500 or visit www.esslawfirm.com.