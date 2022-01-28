United Way to Distribute $1.5 Million in Grants to Westchester Nonprofits 

United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced it would administer $1.5 million in grants to local nonprofits serving Westchester County through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

“Housing and food insecurity still plague many residents in Westchester County,” said United Way President and CEO Tom Gabriel. “In response, the United Way is honored to announce the availability of $1.5 million in Emergency Food and Shelter funding to help our nonprofit partners address the basic human needs of hundreds of thousands of families in our community.”

United Way of Westchester and Putnam is accepting applications for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R of the Emergency Food and Shelter Funds available through the Local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Boards in Westchester County. This program provides federal funding, which helps to extend currently available services for the hungry and homeless.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2021.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, announced that Westchester is awarded $376,103 for Phase 39 and $1,162,447 for Phase ARPA-R. The spending period for the two concurrent phases is November 1, 2021, to April 23, 2023.

Eligible applicants must: 1) be nonprofit; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system or an approved fiscal agent; 4) conduct an annual audit if awarded $25,000 or more in federal funds; 5) practice non-discrimination; 6) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter services; 7) have a voluntary board; 8) have the capacity to either chargeback or expend Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R funding during the jurisdiction’s selected spending period; 9) must be able to completely and accurately obtain, retain and submit required documentation with reports and use DocuSign and online reporting.

Qualified organizations are encouraged to apply. The application is available online at www.uwwp.org/efsp2022. Applicants can obtain further information on the program by contacting: Faith Ann Butcher, EFSP Director at United Way of Westchester and Putnam, at (914) 997-6700 ext. 753.

United Way of Westchester and Putnam is the administrative agent of the Local EFSP Boards in Westchester County.