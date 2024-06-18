Business

Turner Construction Lends a Hand to Fred’s Pantry

June 18, 2024
Helping Turner Construction volunteers unload and pack healthy food are (far right front) Cynthia Knox, CEO, CHHOP; (far right back) Jeff Miller, Operations Manager, CHHOP; (4th from right/middle) Janice Haughton, Community and Citizenship Director, Turner Construction

Each May, in recognition of the founding of Turner Construction Company, the Turner family comes together to build on the resiliency of their communities.  This year, they are focused on underserved youth as part of their commitment to support and inspire the next generation to pursue careers in the construction industry.   

A team of Turner staff from New York City volunteered for Peekskill and the surrounding community of Northern Westchester, to support Fred’s Pantry, operated by Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP).   

Cynthia Knox, CEO, CHHOP said, “The partnership with Turner Construction is one based on shared values – that healthy and nutritious food is a human right, and it is fundamental to the growth and prosperity of our young people.” 

“We are grateful for our partnership with CHHOP and the opportunity it provides Turner to give back to the communities we serve, live in, and build – and to support Fred’s Pantry mission to help those experiencing food insecurity and homelessness,” said Janice Haughton, Turner Community & Citizenship Director. 

  

 

