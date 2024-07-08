THC Gummies: Top 7 Legal Brands (2024)

Although the laws surrounding cannabis are loosening across the globe, we’re far from worldwide legalization. Delta-9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) remains federally illegal in the United States. However, certain forms of THC remain legal on a federal level.

Legal versions include Delta-9 THC gummies as long as it’s derived from hemp plants rather than marijuana plants. Other forms, such as hemp-derived Delta-8 THC gummies, are also legal in roughly 50% of American states as of 2024.

Let’s examine the top 6 legal THC gummies on the market today — and cover some essential tips to avoid getting scammed by unknown vendors.

In a rush? Check out the Area 52 UFO Max Full-Spectrum THC Gummies.

Top 7 Legal THC Gummies to Buy in the United States

With so many THC edibles on the market, it can be difficult to tell the difference between good and bad before you place your order.

There are a lot of fake, inactive products and gummies laced with harmful synthetic cannabinoids floating around. Know where to look and which products are legit before consuming THC gummies of any kind.

Here are the top seven best THC gummies:

1. Area 52 UFO Max Full-Spectrum Gummies [Legal D9 THC | Best Value]

The UFO Max gummies from Area 52 are some of the strongest legal Delta-9 THC gummies on the market. It’s the only product strong enough in the Delta-9 category that made it on our list (most are either too weak or illegal under federal law.

These gummies pack in an impressive 15 mg of pure Delta-9 THC per piece (three times more than their previous version, which offered 5 mg of THC each). Each piece also provides 100 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBG.

The team at Area 52 managed to achieve this impressively high dose by using heavier gummies and relying solely on high-quality, supercritical CO2-extracted hemp plants grown right here in the United States. As a result, these gummies remain below the legal threshold of 0.3% THC by weight and are, therefore, legal on a federal level (some state laws may differ; please refer to the Area 52 product page for applicable states).

Each pack comes with 30 individual gummies flavored using terpenes derived from the infamous cannabis strain “green crack” and mango.

Area 52 offers a range of different legal psychoactive products — including other forms of THC (Delta-8, HHC, and THCO), CBD products, vapes, pre-rolls, and more.

One of the most interesting products this company sells is their new Magic Pluto Mushroom Gummies — which combines the company’s UFO hemp extract (10 mg THC) with psychoactive mushrooms, blue lotus flower, Mexican dream herb, ashwagandha, and more.

This brand also sells other forms of THC gummies, including HHC, Delta-8, and THC-O.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per piece): 15 mg

15 mg Dose: 1 gummy

1 gummy Quantity Per Pack: 30

30 Third-Party Lab Data: Yes

These gummies from Royal CBD are the perfect blend of psychoactive (at 2–3 doses) and relaxing thanks to an optimal ratio of CBD to THC as found in the natural hemp plants. With 25 mg CBD per piece and 2 mg THC — these gummies are easily dialed in for the perfect effects. If you just want the calming action, just take half a gummy. If you want a nice mellow vibe, take a full gummy. For full psychoactive effects, take 2 or 3 gummies.

Royal CBD products have been rated best in class dozens of times — and for good reason. This company is meticulous about its manufacturing practices and employs state-of-the-art supercritical CO2 extraction for all its hemp extracts.

Best of all, these gummies ship for free and come backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per piece): 2 mg per piece

2 mg per piece Dose: 1–2 gummies

1–2 gummies Quantity Per Pack: 30

30 Third-Party Lab Data: Yes

3. Elevate Delta-8 THC Gummies

Delta-8 THC is a popular THC alternative. It looks nearly identical but provides about 50% of the psychoactivity of conventional Delta-9 THC.

The Delta-8 THC gummies from Elevate are available in 25, 50, and 100 mg options (delta-8 THC per gummy). They come in packs of 30 and are 100% vegan, organic, and GMO-free.

The Delta-8 THC extract used in the Elevate gummies comes from US-grown hemp. The company has a reputation for quality and provides certificates of analysis for all its products from third-party laboratories.

If you care more about quality over cost, the Elevate Delta-8 THC gummies are a good option.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per piece): 25, 50, 100 mg

25, 50, 100 mg Dose: 1 – 2 gummies (depending on potency)

1 – 2 gummies (depending on potency) Quantity Per Pack: 30

30 Third-Party Lab Data: Yes

4. Koi Delta-8 THC Gummies

Koi is a reputable brand that makes a range of cannabinoid gummies, tinctures, and vapes. These gummies contain 25 mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC and are available in packs of 10, 20, or 60.

These gummies come in six flavors or a mixed assortment — strawberry, watermelon, lime, mango, sour cherry, and grape.

All of Koi’s products are third-party tested, and the relevant certificate of analysis is available on the website. The Delta-8 gummies are made using US-grown hemp and natural ingredients but aren’t vegan or organic.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per piece): 25 mg

25 mg Dose: 1 to 2 gummies

1 to 2 gummies Quantity Per Pack: 10, 20, or 60

10, 20, or 60 Third-Party Lab Data: Yes

5. Eighty Six Delta-8 THC Gummies

The Eighty Six Delta-8 THC gummies aren’t as “premium” as some other Delta-8 edibles on the market, but their low cost makes them ideal for beginners and those on a budget. They come in packs of 10 gummies, each dosed at 10 mg. The Delta-8 THC extract used is hemp-derived, and all other ingredients are all-natural and GMO-free. However, they aren’t vegan.

They’re available in a range of flavors, aptly named “tropical sunset,” “bubba melon,” and “berry burst.”

Eighty Six has a good reputation and provides third-party lab data for all products. However, a few sheets are outdated (some are over three years old).

If you’re looking for a high-quality Delta-8 supplement, you’re better off looking at the Area 52 or Elevate gummies. However, if you’re looking for a cost-effective gummy to use recreationally, the Eighty Six Delta-8 THC gummies will do the job.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐

Potency (mg of Delta-8 per piece): 100 mg

100 mg Dose: ½ – 1 gummy

½ – 1 gummy Quantity Per Pack: 10

10 Third-Party Lab Data: Yes (some data is incomplete)

6. TRE House Delta-8 THC Gummies

The Delta-8 THC gummies from “TRE House” are dosed at either 25 or 100 mg per gummy. They’re made using all-natural ingredients and come in packs of 20 gummies (500 mg or 2000 mg of Delta-8 THC in total, depending on the dosage selected).

There’s a range of flavors, such as blue raspberry, strawberry, and mango. A 2:1 cannabinoid blend of Delta-8 THC, HHC, and THC-P is also offered in 35 mg doses (per gummy) in the mango flavor.

All of TRE House’s products come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Up-to-date third-party laboratory data sheets for all gummies and vape products are available on the TRE House website.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of Delta-8 per piece): 25 or 100 mg

25 or 100 mg Dose: 1 to 2 (depending on potency selected)

1 to 2 (depending on potency selected) Quantity Per Pack: 20 gummies

20 gummies Third-Party Lab Data: Available

7. Exhale Wellness Delta-8 THC Gummy Cubes

The Exhale Wellness Delta-8 THC gummies are remarkably similar to the Elevate gummies. They’re available in 50 or 100 mg doses (per gummy) and come in packs of 30. Each pack contains an assortment of fruit flavors, with the option of a “tropical,” “sweet,” or “sour” mix.

These gummies are on the more premium end of the market — at least, they’re priced that way. However, with a money-back satisfaction guarantee, available third-party lab data, and potencies of more than 50 mg per gummy, they do seem worth the extra money.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of Delta-8 per piece): 50 or 100 mg

50 or 100 mg Dose: 1 gummy

1 gummy Quantity Per Pack: 30

30 Third-Party Lab Data: Yes

What is THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)?

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the chemical compound found in the cannabis plant that is primarily responsible for the psychoactive effects associated with cannabis use.

THC works by binding to cannabinoid receptors in the brain and throughout the body, which are part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a complex network involved in regulating various physiological processes such as pain, mood, appetite, and memory. THC binds to these receptors to shift sensory perception (causing the characteristic high).

There are several different forms of THC to be aware of. Here, we’ll compare the most common form, delta-9 THC versus delta-8, as well as other trace cannabinoids, including HHC, THCP, THC-O, and more.

What is Delta-9 THC?

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC) is the primary psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. When people refer to THC, they’re typically referring to this specific isomer.

It’s one of the strongest and most abundant forms of THC found in the cannabis plant. The only exception is THCP, which is about three times stronger but significantly less abundant in the raw plant.

Most cannabis users prefer Delta-9 THC because of its enhanced emotional effects, lack of strong sedative qualities, and positive, euphoric effects. The problem is that this is the compound specifically named on the DEA list of restricted chemicals. This substance is only legal if concentrations remain below the 0.3% threshold imposed by the US federal government.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp. It’s a structural isomer of the more common cannabinoid Delta-9 THC. It has a slight difference in the placement of a double bond in its molecular structure — specifically, a double bond at the 8th carbon position (hence the name).

It’s Delta-8’s subtle structural difference that leads to variations in the way the two compounds interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. Delta-9 THC is the substance in cannabis that makes the plant illegal in many places.

Delta-8 THC is present in very small amounts in cannabis and hemp. To put this into perspective, the typical concentration of Delta-9 THC in cannabis flower is somewhere between 5% to 30%. Delta-8 is present in concentrations below 1%.

These concentrations are too low to induce any noticeable effects. Due to this lack of abundance, Delta-8 THC is extracted and concentrated to produce psychoactive oils, tinctures, and edibles such as gummies.

What is THCP?

THCP is another naturally occurring form of THC found in cannabis plants — albeit in significantly lower concentrations than Delta-9. It’s reported to be between 3 and 33 times more potent than Delta-9. This is a big range, but that’s because researchers don’t fully understand the trickle-down impact of the endocannabinoid receptors. Preliminary studies suggest this cannabinoid binds to the receptors with 33X as much efficiency, but people who have tried this cannabinoid report the effects are closer to 3 times stronger — not 33.

Regardless, this cannabinoid is mostly legal in the US, but few legitimate companies are selling it because of its excessively high cost to manufacture and significantly increased incidence of side effects.

What is HHC?

HHC is another naturally occurring cannabinoid found in hemp plants — albeit in very low concentrations. Comparing HHC vs. THC — conventional delta-9 THC is about 1.5 times stronger and requires far fewer chemicals to manufacture.

With that said a high-quality manufacturer will know exactly how to eliminate these compounds from the final product.

This cannabinoid is very popular in the form of HHC carts and infused pre-rolls because of its long shelf-life and legal status in some (but not all) US states.

Comparing Different Types of THC

Take a look at the table below to assess the differences between these two cannabinoids:

Aspect Delta-9 THC Delta-8 THC THCP HHC Chemical Structure A double bond at 9th carbon Analog of D9 THC with bond moved to the 8th carbon Analog of D9 with 7 carbon chain instead of 5 Analog of D9 THC with no double bonds Legality Only legal if derived from hemp Legal in about 50% of the US Legal in most parts of the US Legal in about 50 of the US Effects Intense high (typical of cannabis) Mild, relaxing, & stimulative high similar to cannabis but less intense Powerful psychoactive and stimulating version of THC Intense high similar to D9 THC Cost Cheap Expensive Very Expensive Expensive Source Hemp or marijuana-derived versions Hemp-derived or made synthetically Marijuana-derived or made synthetically Hemp-derived or made synthetically Safety Well-studied. Widely considered safe with a potential for mental & physical benefits. Research ongoing. The long-term effects of regular use are unknown but are “low-risk.” High risk of side effects Considered very low risk, but long-term effects unknown Uses Recreational, medical, & therapeutic uses Recreational & potential therapeutic benefits Recreational & potential therapeutic benefits Recreational & potential therapeutic benefits

What Are the Effects of THC?

Small differences in molecular structure can often create large differences in the effects of a drug. This means the effects of Delta-9, Delta-8, Delta-10, HHC, or THCP are all going to be slightly different.

However, all of these cannabinoids are comparable to the original form of THC — Delta-9. So this is where we should start.

The effects of THC include:

Euphoria — A feeling of intense happiness and relaxation, often described as a “high.”

A feeling of intense happiness and relaxation, often described as a “high.” Altered Perception — Changes in how one perceives time, space, and sensations. Colors may seem brighter, sounds more distinct, and time appears to slow down.

Changes in how one perceives time, space, and sensations. Colors may seem brighter, sounds more distinct, and time appears to slow down. Mood Changes — THC can cause mood swings, ranging from euphoria to anxiety, paranoia, and, in some cases, depression.

THC can cause mood swings, ranging from euphoria to anxiety, paranoia, and, in some cases, depression. Impaired Memory — Difficulty in forming new memories and issues with short-term memory recall.

Difficulty in forming new memories and issues with short-term memory recall. Impaired Cognitive Function — Difficulty in concentrating, solving problems, and thinking clearly.

Effects of Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 THC

Delta-9 THC is, by far, the most popular form of THC. It’s the strongest and offers the best balance of relaxation, psychoactivity, and euphoria. Delta-9 is about two times stronger than the same dose of Delta-8 THC and is generally cheaper to buy.

Some people prefer Delta-8 for its sedative qualities; others find it makes them feel groggy and unmotivated. At the same time, some individuals report experiencing less anxiety and paranoia from using Delta-8 THC compared to other forms. This could be down to the milder effects it produces but also the legality of the substance.

If you like the relaxing qualities of delta-8 THC but want the euphoric qualities of Delta-9 — a good product to check out is the Magic Pluto Mushroom Gummies from Area 52. These gummies come pre-mixed with the psychoactive and relaxing herbs Amanita muscaria and blue lotus flower on top of 15 mg Delta-9 THC.

Are THC Gummies Legal?

The answer depends on the type of THC and its concentration in the final product.

Delta-9 THC is only legal if derived entirely from hemp plants and does not exceed a total concentration of 0.3%.

Delta-8 THC is legal in about 50% of the United States as long as it’s made from hemp. The difference with this cannabinoid is that it’s not limited to 0.3%.

Some US states and other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Australia, have specifically banned Delta-8, Delta-10, HHC, and other derivatives of tetrahydrocannabinol.

These laws change often, so it’s important you check up on your local laws before placing your order.

How to Buy the Best THC Gummies Online

With so many fake and potentially dangerous THC gummies on the market, it’s important to learn how to identify legitimate brands. In this section, we’ll show you how to buy THC gummies online safely and how to vet companies before you buy.

Follow these 6 tips when shopping for THC products online:

1. Check the Company’s Reputation

The first step in finding a trustworthy cannabis brand is to assess the company’s reputation. This can be done in a number of ways.

Check the brand’s social media accounts (if they have any) and scroll through the comments on the posts. If you find several comments from disgruntled customers or complaints about postage issues, it’s best to avoid the company. If you find several positive comments praising the products and service, it’s a good sign.

A quick online search will reveal the legitimacy of the brand. Reddit is a good place to find genuine first-hand reviews for its THC products. A legitimate company may not have tons of positive reviews outside of its website, but a scammy company leaves a trail of angry customers who use forums and rating sites to warn others about their experience.

2. Read Ingredient Lists & Descriptions Fully

It’s important to read the descriptions and ingredient lists fully. Language is just one factor that can be used to identify the legitimacy of a brand.

Scammy companies will often use poorly written English or AI-generated descriptions. They’ll also be vague about the contents of the product — leaving out key information in both the ingredient lists and descriptions of the products.

A good brand will describe the product perfectly and list every ingredient used in the gummies. A brand using a real THC extract from hemp will state it explicitly. A brand using synthetic versions like delta-8 will usually write something like “contains Delta-8,” “proprietary cannabinoid blend,” or similar.

Delta-9 products don’t tend to have this problem because it’s way easier and cheaper to extract Delta-9 from the raw plant than it is to make synthetic versions of it.

3. Check Third-Party Lab Data

Any legitimate cannabis brand will send their gummies off for third-party laboratory testing. The results of these tests will be displayed on the product pages or be available to see upon request. Any company that refuses to show third-party lab data is likely trying to hide the contents of the gummies.

Check to see whether the third-party lab data matches up with the claims made in the description and on the packaging. If the contents and quantities of active ingredients match the company’s claims, the gummies are likely legit. If there are inconsistencies between the data and descriptions, there’s something fishy going on.

4. Search for Branded Packaging Online

Search for “THC packaging” online and browse places such as DHgate and Alibaba. If you find the brand’s packaging available for wholesale, it’s a good idea to avoid purchasing from them. There are a lot of fake brands sold here that anybody can buy, package with whatever they feel like, and sell online.

Authentic brands can be copied and sold here, too, but these companies are on the ball with filing complaints to DHgate or Alibaba to have these copycats removed.

5. Look for a Return Policy

Any legitimate cannabinoid brand will offer a return or refund policy.

A company that makes high-quality THC products won’t worry about people wanting to return them, so they will offer a return policy — proving that they believe in what they’re selling. A company selling poor-quality products expects refunds or return requests and won’t offer a satisfaction guarantee of any kind.

6. Contact the Company

Finally, contact the company and see what the customer service is like.

Ask detailed questions about ingredients, potency, and dosage advice — the answers will quickly expose a scammy brand.

A good company will reply swiftly with a response that answers the questions fully. A bad company will either not respond or send a vague reply that doesn’t answer the questions fully.

Frequently Asked Questions: THC Gummies

Want to learn more? Here are some of the most common questions people are asking on the topic of THC gummies.

1. How Old Do You Have to Be to Buy THC Gummies?

In the United States, you must be 21 years old to buy THC gummies of any kind.

In Canada, the legal age for purchasing and consuming cannabis products, including THC, is typically 18 or 19 years old, depending on the province or territory. However, some physical and online dispensaries set their own age restrictions and only sell these products to people over 21.

In Europe, the age to buy THC products is generally 18, though the legal age to purchase pre-rolls and vapes in some regions can be as high as 21.

2. What’s the Typical Dose of THC?

The typical psychoactive dose of Delta-9 THC is around 5–10 mg. For weaker forms like Delta-8 THC, the dose is closer to 25 mg.

Keep in mind, these figures can be higher or lower depending on several factors: body weight, tolerance, mindset, and how much food has been consumed beforehand can all affect how large a dose is required.

If you’re new to THC, it’s best to start with a small amount until you understand how the cannabinoid affects you. Once you know how your body reacts, increase the dose gradually until you reach the desired effects.

Here are the typical doses for an average-sized person of between 120 lb (55 kg) and 200 lb (90 kg):

Delta-9 THC:

Light High: 2–5 mg

2–5 mg Moderate High: 5–10 mg

5–10 mg Strong High: 10–15 mg

Delta-8 THC Dose:

Light High: 8–15 mg

8–15 mg Moderate High: 17–30 mg

17–30 mg Strong High: 32–55 mg

3. Are THC Gummies Good for Anxiety?

Most users agree that THC has a moderate chance of causing users to feel anxious. This has more recently been associated less with the chemical itself and more with the fear of getting caught. Anxiety scores are lower in cannabis users in legal states than in illegal states.

A recent study looking into the anxiety-inducing effects of THC discovered that 83% of surveyed users taking legal THC products have never experienced anxiety while under the influence.

4. What’s the Best Way to Take THC?

There are several ways to consume THC. Which consumption format is “the best” ultimately comes down to what you want to achieve and how you enjoy taking psychoactive substances.

Smokable or vapable forms, such as THCA flower, Delta-8 flower, HHC pre-rolls, vapes, and pre-rolls, tend to take effect quickly and provide control over the level of effects experienced.

THC tinctures are absorbed sublingually by dropping a dose under the tongue. Tinctures take effect quickly, although not as fast as smoked or vaped versions. This method is ideal for people who don’t enjoy smoking or vaping but want a faster onset than edibles.

THC edibles, such as gummies, are a convenient and discreet way to consume the cannabinoid. The onset of effects is slower than other consumption formats, but most edibles taste great, are accurately dosed, and the effects are long-lasting.