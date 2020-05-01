Suzanne van der Wilden Named Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection Specialist

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate announced that Suzanne van der Wilden recently earned the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection Specialist designation.

According to Cynthia Lippolis, Owner/Real Estate Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate “Suzanne exemplifies what it means to provide outstanding service to buyers and sellers in the luxury market.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices also offers a Luxury Collection Marketing Program to assist their network agents in representing clients in buying and selling luxury residences. The program was designed to leverage the strength and reliability of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices—one of the fastest growing brokerage networks in America—while providing the special expertise for an upscale market.

“Earning the Luxury Collection Specialist recognition is a true honor,” said van der Wilden. “I’m delighted to continue to assist clients in the luxury marketplace to buy and sell homes.”

“Suzanne is a dedicated, experienced, and skilled agent as well as a fine ambassador of our company locally and throughout the luxury market in Westchester County. We are pleased to announce Suzanne’s recent achievement to our entire community – Congratulations Suzanne, well-deserved,” added Lippolis.

Chris Stuart, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, applauded Suzanne on the Luxury Collection Specialist Designation. “On behalf of the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices organization, we are proud Suzanne is now among our prestigious Luxury Collection Specialists. This designation is a reflection of her hard work and dedication to excellence in high-end client service.”