Northern Westchester Hospital Frontline Healthcare Workers Get Gym

Northern Westchester Hospital, part of Northwell Heath, a nonprofit organization supported by the people and communities we serve, announced the dedication of the Lashins Family Employee Wellness Gym, a 1,350-square-foot, fully equipped onsite gym for employees that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The gym was made possible through a generous donation from Ed and Phyllis Lashins.

“We know how difficult the past few years were for everyone, but especially the heroic efforts of our health care workers,” said Ed and Phyllis Lashins, Armonk residents and Northern Westchester Hospital patrons for more than 30 years. “As soon as we heard about this project, we knew we needed to make this come to fruition. We are excited for this moment and the future health of NWH and its excellent staff.”

Over the past two decades, Northern Westchester Hospital’s philanthropic community invested more than $160 million to improve the hospital’s medical and surgical excellence. This enabled the hospital to continually renew, expand, and accelerate its best-in-class patient care and state-of-the-art technology becoming the first hospital in the nation to achieve both designation as a Planetree Patient-Centered Hospital with Distinction and Magnet Recognition for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovation in our professional nursing practice.

The gym is equipped with two treadmills, two adjustable weight benches, a lat tower, a Smith machine, rowing machine, elliptical cardio machine, stationary bikes, free weights, stretch mats, Mirror workout system, two active Peloton workout systems and two bathrooms with showers. The space also features rotating motivational quotes and QR codes that will provide tips on food and nutrition, mental health and physical wellness and integrative medicine.

“Our patients and team members are at the center of every decision we make,” said Derek Anderson, executive director at Northern Westchester Hospital. “Going to the gym regularly improves your health, mind, and body. We are grateful to the Lashins family and our own employees who donated the funds to open this fitness center. As a Planetree Hospital, we prioritize investing in our team members total well-being because we know that when they are strong, in body and mind, it’s good for our patients and our community.