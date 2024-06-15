New & Noteworthy: Master Wood Workers are a Family Affair

Founded in 1928 as a Wood & Barrel company, Westchester Wood Care & Finish has evolved into one of the premier wood restoration companies in New York state. And now this third-generation family business is serving Westchester County. River Journal spoke with owner Michael Smith about what makes their business unique.

River Journal: Your company has been at this for close to 100 years. How have you evolved over time?

Michael Smith: At our woodworking refinishing business and upholstery services, we combine traditional techniques with modern technology to deliver high-quality, custom-made furniture and restoration services. As a family-run company, we work together seamlessly to ensure every client receives personalized attention and exceptional results. We develop great relationships with our clients.

Since our inception as a very successful wood and barrel company, we have been committed to delivering exceptional woodworking and restoration services and have evolved to become a trusted provider of bespoke solutions for antique, vintage, and modern furniture, without sacrificing our dedication to quality and client satisfaction. We never rush jobs.

RJ: The business is a family affair, isn’t it?

MS: It is. I am a very detail-oriented craftsman when it comes to fixing and restoring precision jobs. I like to think I can fix anything on wood, from hand painting decorative art on wood and customizing any furniture imperfections.

My brother Steve is a professional finisher and knows how to mix stains and paints for a perfect finish. He works closely with clients every step of the way.

Our cousin works out of Greenport in Long Island and works on boats with teak wood and is in high demand. We all work together if needed.

RJ: Where is Westchester Wood Care & Finish located?

MS: We work out of historic New Windsor, NY, close to West Point in a 2000 square foot climate controlled environment with four rooms for different work stations.

Westchester Wood Care & Finish

914 589 3938

westchesterwoodcare@gmail.com

westchesterwoodcare.com

. . . and make it look like the day it was first made. Photo supplied