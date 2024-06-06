New & Noteworthy: Crank Cycles Gears up for Road and Mountain Riders

Crank Cycles recently opened in Millwood, around the corner from the North County Trailway and in close proximity to popular road and mountain biking destinations.

“You kind of get the best of both worlds,” said Luke Tancredi, who opened the bicycle shop in Hartsdale in 2020 before moving to larger quarters in a shopping center on Saw Mill River Road (Route 100).

Tancredi and co-owner Connor Eichinger provide sales, service and fittings for their selection of road and mountain bikes, children’s and casual models, and pedal assist e-bikes. “We’re dipping into all the categories evenly,” Tancredi said.

Crank carries the road bike bands Specialized and Scott; and mountain bikes from Specialized, Pivot, Yeti and Norco. Parts, accessories and clothing from a variety of brands line the walls of the spacious shop.

Their stock runs the gamut from a few hundred dollars to top-end models priced around $15,000. If you want to try before you buy, they’ve got you covered with their demo bikes.

Tancredi and Eichinger are enthusiastic about spreading the word about cycling in Westchester. They lead 20-30-mile after-work road rides, as well as mountain bike rides in nearby Graham Hills Park. If you need a jolt to get you started, there’s complimentary espresso.

“We’re out there riding every day,” Tancredi said. “You can tag along and ride with us, and get any info about the tech side of bikes, road bikes, mountain bikes. We’re riding the product so we can give it honest feedback.”

For kids preparing to climb on their first bicycle, the owners are eager to share their passion and knowledge. This summer they’ll be offering free classes to teach youngsters how to ride safely and with proper trail and road etiquette.

“We’ll start out on a grass field, so if some people tumble over, it’s not pavement, so it’s easier to start the process,” Tancredi said.

Crank Cycles

238 Saw Mill River Road

Millwood, NY 10546

914-236-3079

crankcyclesusa.com

@crankcyclesusa