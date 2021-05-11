Launch1000 Passes 500 Application Mark, Issues Call for Additional Participants

Westchester County Office of Economic Development program seeking individuals with an interest in launching home-based income streams and other ventures

Launch1000, a program of the Westchester County Office of Economic Development, today announced it is more than halfway towards the goal of helping 1000 County residents who may want to create home-based income streams or launch new businesses or nonprofits. Launch1000 is an innovative, fully remote, self-paced program designed to turn concepts and ideas into business plans and startups.

“Providing a resource to help residents replace lost revenue and change how they work has been one of our pandemic priorities,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “We are grateful to have additional slots available for more County residents who are interested in joining Launch1000, and are proud to support them as they work to create a viable new business, social enterprise, or nonprofit.”

Current Launch1000 participants include a diverse mix of individuals, some of whom are in the early stages of exploring an idea and others who have already started generating revenue.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback about Launch1000 from participants at various stages of honing, testing and refining their concept,” said Deborah Novick, Westchester County’s Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “While some participants are still pursuing the initial business idea they had when applying for Launch1000, others have gained valuable insights during the program that have led them to pivot and create new – and even stronger – business and nonprofit concepts.”

Starting this month, Launch1000 will admit cohorts of roughly 100-150 applicants every three to six weeks. This will allow participants to build community and network with peers who are working through the same phase(s) of the program. To ensure that a lack of technology does not prevent anyone from applying to the program, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development will provide laptops to participating residents who need them.

Potential participants can learn more about Launch1000 and apply by visiting: https:///www.WestchesterCatalyst.com/Launch1000.

In addition to Launch1000, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development offers a suite of programs and resources to support businesses and entrepreneurs including: Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator, Element 46 Incubator, the RXR Volunteer Program, the Westchester County IDA Grant and Loan Program and the Westchester County Business FIRST Grant Program.