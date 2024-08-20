Innovative Uses for Portable Triple Monitors Beyond Work

One of the best aspects of using a PC is its high customization. You can add multiple screens to your setup, giving you a major boost in productivity. With a laptop screen extender, you can have a similar setup wherever you go. Having access to three screens at the same time can allow you to get really creative with how you go about your work. But along with work, here are a few other ways that you can use portable monitors.

Different ways to use your portable triple monitors

You might’ve heard about products like these portable monitors from friends or online but don’t see how using one could benefit you. Outside work, why would you want to use monitors like the Mobile Pixels Trio ? Well, some of the ways that you can use it include:

Gaming

One of the biggest advantages of having access to triple monitors is that you can improve your gaming experience. Open-world games from the Fallout, GTA, and Elder Scrolls series can feel much more immersive when stretching the resolution across all three screens.

But that isn’t to say that you must use all three screens of the laptop screen extender simultaneously to play your favorite game. Instead, you can play two games simultaneously, like League of Legends, and a cozy game like Stardew Valley. You can play another game on the side when you’re queuing up for ranked or waiting for your friends to assemble at the party. It’s also a good choice if you play idle games like Clash of Clans, which you can keep on one screen and play another on a separate screen.

Video Editing

Video editing is one of the many activities that can greatly benefit from multiple monitors. Even with a two-monitor setup, you can put your tools on one screen, like audio meters and bins. On the other screen, you can keep the timeline and video viewers, making things much less cluttered.

Using multiple monitors can also give you more freedom to increase the font size and the timeline’s length. Overall, editing can be a much more relaxing experience with more monitors. And if you won’t be using the third screen, you can have a YouTube video or your favorite show on there while you’re editing your videos.

Streaming

A core benefit of having multiple screens when streaming is having your chat overlay on a separate screen with your game on the other. One screen can feature the chat, letting you engage with your audience; the other window can have your show or game, and the third screen can have your streaming controls.

This can be almost impossible to manage on a single monitor screen since you’ll have to constantly minimize tabs and reopen them to get what you want. But along with using these screens as a streamer, you can also watch movies using the three screens. The ultrawide resolution can instantly engage any movie that you watch.

Music Production

Having two more screens when producing music offers the same utility as editing videos. You can have your MIDI controls on one screen and mixing tools on the other, and the third screen can have your timeline, where you can arrange your beats into a song. Having your MIDI controller on a separate screen makes using plugins less of a mess since you can immediately adjust the reverb or the pitch as you play.

Conclusion

Using multiple screens when working on projects can immediately improve your productivity. And since they can attach to your laptop, you can set up your productivity center anywhere. If you’re interested in boosting your productivity with quality monitors, then the Mobile Pixels Trio laptop screen extender might be what you need.