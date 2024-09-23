Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce: Say Hello to Our Newest Members

Bowerman Cleaning & Restoration

Offers 24/7 emergency services. Our team of certified restoration experts is equipped with the knowledge, tools, and experience necessary to handle any type of restoration project, whether it’s water damage, fire damage, or mold remediation.

RubiSparks

Creates stories and images to support strategic communications planning, crisis communications, publicist services, press release drafting and pitching, video script writing, shooting, and editing, photography, op-ed writing, social media planning, content creation for websites and social media, fundraising and grant writing.

Seafood & Sole

Serves delicious soul food & seafood, just like grandma’s. We have limited seating outdoors, but it’s worth the trip. Come for the food, stay for the sole.

Franco Martini Bar and Restaurant

Offers live music, outdoor dining, catering and family events. Our banquet room seats up to 70 people for showers, birthday parties, and company events.

Citrin Cooperman

A full-service assurance, tax and advisory firm that provides an objective viewpoint and insightful advice on whatever challenges clients bring to the table. We offer a full range of audit, attest, and core tax services, plus consulting and specialty services.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Hudson Valley

Has been awarded a three-year community outreach grant from New York-Presbyterian Hospital to address social isolation and loneliness experienced by young LGBTQIA+ youth and their allies. We are creating a monthly social group in Peekskill called Fourth Fridays for LGBTQIA+ youth and their allies. Free for attendees, with dinner, games, activities, and guest speakers. It is not religious in any way.

Croton Academy of Arts (CAA)

Performing arts school and licensed after-school childcare provides unique programs for children and teens that foster creativity, communication, self-awareness, confidence, and social awareness.

Kimberly Seger Charity Foundation for Healthcare workers

A platform for healthcare workers to have a voice. With suicide rates for healthcare workers at an all-time high, our goal is to minimize the stigma around mental health. (Pictured is the late Kimberly Seger.)

Isioma Ogbue CPA, P.C.

Can assist with personal and business tax matters, helping you pay employees through payroll services. We swiftly create paychecks and calculate payroll taxes. Our business plan consultants can help refine your ideas and strategies, shaping them into a successful business.