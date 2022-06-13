Help Gullotta House Build a Home

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Gullotta House will be hosting an all-day fundraiser to launch the Gullotta House Needs a Home campaign. The full day of festivities will take place at 22 Emwilton Place in Ossining.

Gullotta House has long been a resource for the residents of Westchester who have suffered hardships. But now, Gullotta House founder Matt Gullotta, has set his sights on having an actual Gullotta House home. Gullotta House Needs a Home is a campaign to raise the funds needed to purchase a home to use as a shelter for families in need of help. “We are going to supply 4-to-5 families going through hardship with the opportunity to stay at the house for 29 days rent-free,” said Gullotta. “Giving them the chance to save their money, be responsible and get back on their feet.”

This fundraiser is no ordinary one, but one that includes three different events throughout the day. A Wine and Spirits Tasting, from 1 pm-3 pm, where you can enjoy some delicious drinks and music. The Gullotta House Backyard BBQ from 4 pm to 8 pm, where you can feast on a wide range of food and drinks while listening to more live music. And finally, the Super Restaurant Raffle at 8 pm, featuring nearly 30 gift cards for gas, car washes, groceries, restaurants, and more.

Gullotta and his team partnered with many local businesses who all donated to this extraordinary day. “Whatever we can do we will do. We are just a small part of his and the organization’s success,” said Brian Doyle, owner of JP Doyle’s in Sleepy Hollow one of the restaurants participating in the raffle. Other participating businesses and the prizes they are offering include:

Ruth’s Chris Steak House , Tarrytown: $500

, Tarrytown: $500 The Stillery Restaurant & Bar , Stamford, CT: $150

, Stamford, CT: $150 Hudson Anchor Restaurant , Sleepy Hollow: $150

, Sleepy Hollow: $150 JP Doyle’s , Sleepy Hollow: $150

, Sleepy Hollow: $150 Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steak House , White Plains: $120

, White Plains: $120 Osaka , Tarrytown: $100

, Tarrytown: $100 The Barley Beach House , Rye: $100

, Rye: $100 Mentor’s Mediterranean Steak House , Chappaqua: $100

, Chappaqua: $100 La Camelia Restaurant , Mount Kisco: $150

, Mount Kisco: $150 The Grille at Somers Pointe, Somers: $150

For the past 7 years, Gullotta House has been working tirelessly for the people of Westchester. During the pandemic, Gullotta House served 150,000 free hot meals to area residents including providing deliveries to people with Covid, people who were quarantined, and senior citizens. This was all done through the generous support of hundreds of donors and dozens of restaurants throughout Westchester county.

Raffle tickets for the Gullotta House Needs a Home fundraiser, which are priced at $20 for one ticket, $50 for three tickets and $100 for eight tickets, can be purchased at www.gullottahouse.org.