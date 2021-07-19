Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson Appoints Adam Weiss as New CEO

Rivertowns resident brings 25+ years of experience leading and growing non-profit organizations

Today, the Board of Governors of the Harold & Elaine Shames Jewish Community Center on the Hudson in Tarrytown (Shames JCC) announced that it has appointed Adam Weiss as the agency’s new Chief Executive Officer. In his role, Mr. Weiss will guide the agency’s growth and direct its strategic vision for the future.

“This is an important time for community-based organizations. As a result of the pandemic, many people have a new appreciation and affinity for communal life,” Mr. Weiss said. “The Shames JCC has enormous potential to respond to our community’s evolving needs in innovative ways and I’m excited to be part of the journey.”

Mr. Weiss brings more than 25 years of senior management experience to the Shames JCC with particular focus on youth-service organizations and education. Since 2010, Mr. Weiss has served as CEO of Ramapo for Children, a $10 million organization with offices in New York City and Rhinebeck, NY, that works with schools, agencies, and families to support young people challenged by disability, trauma, and poverty.

Prior to Ramapo for Children, Mr. Weiss founded Oasis Children’s Services, a company operating a network of children’s summer enrichment programs throughout the New York metropolitan area. His experience also includes Executive Director of the American Camp Association in New York, the Director of Education Initiatives at the Partnership for New York City, and an advisor in the Office of the Chancellor of the New York City Schools. In addition, he has been a consultant who has advised numerous organizations on strategy, governance, and program design.

Mr. Weiss’ appointment marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Shames JCC. Board Chair Brad Schwartz said, “This is a great day for the Shames JCC. Adam’s leadership will enable us to realize our purpose of community building, and help us achieve the agency’s long-term goals. He added, “Adam has the proven track-record to lead the Shames JCC out of the pandemic and into the next phase of our growth. He is the ideal person for this position, and we are thrilled about what the future will bring.”

Mr. Weiss has a B.A. from Wesleyan University and a management degree from the Yale School of Management. Mr. Weiss, his wife, and two daughters are long-time JCC members and local Rivertowns residents. He will officially begin his new role in September.