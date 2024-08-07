Empire City Casino: Top Gaming Destination in New York

Empire City Casino is one of the largest casinos and entertainment venues in New York. The facility features a variety of dining and entertainment options, including restaurants, pubs, cocktail lounges, and bowling lanes, alongside its harness racing track, gaming venue, and more.

The History of Empire City Casino

Empire City Casino, which began as a racing club in 1899, expanded in 2006 to include betting and thousands of slot machines. Acquired by MGM Resorts in 2019, it aims to transform into a full-scale resort with live table games and sports betting.

Luxurious resort operator MGM Resorts, which has made waves with landmark properties like MGM Grand Detroit, will elevate New Yorkers’ favorite casino. There will be exciting developments for Empire City Casino soon.

Empire City Casino Gaming Options

You’ll find a wide range of fan-favorite gaming options, including some of the most popular BetMGM slots. Empire City provides a wide range of thrilling game themes on reel and slot machines, in addition to Video Poker, Progressives, and Keno, with single and multiple values starting at just one cent and going up to $100.

The casino is home to over 5,000 gaming machines — which include electronic craps, roulette, baccarat, and sic bo — within its 290,000-square-foot gambling area, thereby becoming the second biggest slot parlor in New York.

Dining and Culinary Experiences

Empire City Casino offers a varied and fulfilling dining experience. The quality of its rotisserie chicken and steaks stands out. For a more informal setting, The Pub provides a laid-back ambiance with a selection of American favorites. Additionally, Empire City Casino features a variety of international cuisine and light snacks. Whether you’re looking for elegant dining or a quick bite, Empire City Casino satisfies every taste.

Entertainment and Live Events

There are several events available at Empire City Casino for interested parties. In addition to simulcast races and betting, the well-known Yonkers Raceway hosts harness and thoroughbred races five days a week.

Explore Yonkers’ Empire City for opulence that only MGM could provide. The Pub — the ideal gathering place for guests to unwind — is located just a short distance from the hotel’s valet parking area. Take advantage of the thrills of live entertainment inside the Lounge. To remain informed about upcoming events, visit Empire City’s official schedule of live events and promos.

Accommodation Options

Although Empire City does not currently have a hotel on site, there are other lodging options nearby that provide group discounts and shuttle service. The three most popular accommodation options are listed below.

Hampton Inn & Suites

Rates : Starting at $109

: Starting at $109 Address: 160 Corporate Dr, Yonkers

New York City and Empire Casino are both easily accessible from the Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers. WiFi, free parking, and roomy accommodations are available to you. You get to start your day off right with a complimentary breakfast buffet. You can also look forward to an indoor heated pool and workout center open 24/7 to help you stay in shape or relax after a long day — take your pick. After an exciting day at the Empire City Casino, unwind in the lobby bar & lounge.

Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Westchester

Rates : Starting at $163

: Starting at $163 Address: 555 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers, NY

Stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Westchester, while placing your bets at the Empire City Casino. Thanks to the hotel’s fantastic central location, you can be right in the heart of everything. Each morning, there’s a complimentary hot breakfast. The hotel offers excellent amenities such as a health center, indoor pool, and free shuttle service to Empire City Casino.

Residence Inn Yonkers, Westchester

Rates : Starting at $195

: Starting at $195 Address: 7 Executive Blvd, Yonkers

Offering 144 immaculate rooms at the Residence Inn, Westchester County’s top all-suite hotel awaits visitors from Empire City eager to unwind after a day or evening at the casino. All visitors can enjoy free parking, Wi-Fi, and breakfast.

Future Plans and Developments

MGM Resorts International has revealed its plan to transform Empire City Casino into a world-class entertainment destination. The first phase includes a complete redevelopment and expansion of the casino floor, a 5,000-capacity entertainment venue, a state-of-the-art BetMGM sportsbook, and dining options by renowned chefs. Additionally, there will be cocktail bars, lounges, and advanced meeting spaces, ensuring a comprehensive and modern experience.

Our Thoughts on Empire City Casino

Empire City Casino impresses with its blend of history and modern amenities. The casino offers a diverse range of gaming options and dining experiences to suit all tastes. MGM Resorts International’s vision for its future transformation into a world-class entertainment destination is particularly exciting, promising even more attractions and enhancements. Overall, Empire City Casino stands out as a premier gaming and entertainment venue in New York, catering to casual visitors and avid gamers.