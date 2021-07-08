City of Peekskill Industrial Development Agency to Hold South Division Street Groundbreaking

The City of Peekskill Industrial Development Agency (PIDA) will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at 216 South Division Street in Peekskill, NY, on Thursday, July 29th at 2:00 pm. This groundbreaking is for a mixed-use residential and commercial site; one of the many new projects coming to Peekskill as part of its continuous transformation and downtown revitalization. All are welcome to attend to celebrate this new development and enjoy light refreshments.

The groundbreaking at 216 South Division Street is another one of the many exciting projects we have in development here in the great city of Peekskill,” said City of Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. “The addition of this project will provide quality housing our residents deserve, much needed retail space for our ever-growing entrepreneurial community, and this will expand our commercial tax base. This project and projects similar will continue to transform Peekskill as a destination city for all.”

A site of a once dilapidated building, the proposed 27,000 square foot three-story building, close to the intersection of Division and Second streets, would have 22 market-rate apartments, 2,000 square feet of retail/commercial space on the ground level, and a parking garage underneath the building. In keeping with the city’s historic district, the building’s design will include clapboard and stone with dormers along with shingling and arched gable windows, providing a revitalized welcoming downtown presence. Designed by Peekskill’s very own Joe Thompson, architect for developer Unicorn Contracting Corp., this development will help continue to make the city a premier destination and aid in its continued growth.

“The Unicorn Contracting Corporation Project is a gateway to the City of Peekskill and is an important mixed use development project, beginning construction at the end of the COVID period of stalled development activity, providing an economic development boost with new retail space and housing development,” said Deborah Post, PIDA Chairperson. “The PIDA provided one time support in the form of sales tax and mortgage tax exemptions. The project will be a full property tax paying ratable and the developer is providing an apprenticeship opportunity in connection with the construction.”

“This development is replacing the prior deteriorated building previously occupying the site and replacing it with 22 housing units and ground floor retail stores,” said Allan Rothman, Project Manager. “The project will be a great place to live with modern designed apartments whose residents will add to the downtown’s customer base. We are thankful for the support from the City of Peekskill throughout the approval process and the IDA for its financial support.”

For more information about the 216 South Division Street project, please contact Matthew Rudikoff, PIDA Executive Director, at (914) 734-4215 or via email at mrudikoff@cityofpeekskill.com.