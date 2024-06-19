Buy Instagram Followers – 8 Best Services for Influencers & You

High-quality active followers for your Instagram account. Who doesn’t want that? Your number of followers is directly proportional to your clout, after all. Social media platforms that have a large number of followers, whether these are organic IG followers or purchased followers, are seen as reputed brands. Organic followers tend to have a problem. They accumulate way too slowly. The Instagram algorithm, meanwhile, is going to madly promote your competitors who are followed by real people.

The way around? Getting a hefty dose of fake accounts and even real accounts through Instagram marketing growth services (simply called a follower service). If these are real, active Instagram followers then it’s all the better. Your high follower count won’t just be a number, but a statement for your Instagram username.

Today, we’re going to talk about finding the best service provider. Whether you are working on your small business social media accounts or improving your personal social media presence, we’re going to give you some excellent options.

8 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers

Let’s be real; everyone wants that perfect Insta grid and a gazillion followers. Okay, maybe not a gazillion, but enough to make you look like the real deal – a tastemaker, a micro-celeb, the person everyone wants to follow. Trouble is, unless you’re already famous, getting those numbers is a GRIND. That’s why I decided to test the waters with buying followers. Not some shady, bot-infested scheme, but a few legit sites folks were buzzing about.

Buzzoid is kind of like the old reliable of this whole industry. They’ve been around forever, and their prices are very tempting. I went with their smallest follower package just to try it out. Delivery was fast, maybe too fast (red flag?), but the followers didn’t disappear overnight, so there’s that. If you’re dipping a toe in, Buzzoid is okay, but I wouldn’t go huge unless you want your friends side-eyeing your sudden follower explosion.

Remember that band from high school that was kinda good, then never really hit it big, but somehow they’re still playing the local bar circuit? That’s Buzzoid. They’ve been around forever in the world of buying followers, which means they must be doing something right…kinda. Okay, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it: Buzzoid is cheap and fast. Tempting, right?

I fell for it too and grabbed their smallest package, just to see what was up. Here’s the thing: my followers materialized suspiciously fast – we’re talking Instagram lightning speed. Suddenly I had a bunch of new faces with zero profile pics and names like “user583921”. Not a great look. But here’s the weird part: those followers stuck around. Sure, they were as engaging as a houseplant, but they didn’t just disappear.

So, Buzzoid gets points for that, I guess? Here’s the bottom line on Buzzoid: it’s tempting if you’re on a serious budget and just want a quick boost that might (emphasis on might) last a little while. But don’t expect this to make you an Insta-sensation. There’s likely a good dose of bots in the mix, and the whole thing just feels a bit dated. Best for those on a super tight budget who just need a quick, temporary boost with zero illusions of it looking totally natural. Just don’t let your savvy friends scroll through your followers.

Look, I’m not gonna lie, when I first stumbled across Twicsy, the prices gave me pause. This ain’t your budget-bin follower bonanza. But hear me out: it might be worth shelling out a bit more if you want followers that won’t get you side-eyed by everyone on Instagram. Here’s the deal: Twicsy’s whole thing is quality over quantity. They promise “real” followers, not just armies of bots that’ll vanish a week later.

And gotta say, they seem to deliver on that. I went with one of their smaller packages, and here’s what I noticed: my follower count didn’t skyrocket overnight, instead, it was a gradual uptick, which actually looks more natural – nobody’s gonna think you bought your popularity if it seems like you’ve been steadily killing it, right? The accounts that followed me didn’t scream “bot” either – sure, some were a bit generic, but I also saw profiles that looked like actual people with varied interests. Don’t expect miracles on the engagement side though. I got a few extra likes and comments, but nothing that turned my page into Coachella overnight.

Still, it was enough to make me think these new followers might actually engage with my stuff over time. Of course, the downside is that it’s pricey, and if you’re expecting an instant horde of worshippers, Twicsy ain’t it. This is more like a long-term play where you’re investing in a subtle boost that looks more organic. Overall, it’s best for those who care about (some) quality, are fine with slow, steady growth, and don’t mind paying a premium – for the influencer who wants to look legit, not just have a vanity number.

Sometimes, Instagram growth needs a jolt of adrenaline – a quick, visible boost to kickstart a campaign, create the illusion of momentum, or simply satisfy that craving for instant results. This is Rushmax’s playground. Forget subtle, organic growth; think fireworks display, not a slow-burning candle.

Rushmax strips it down to the essentials. They offer a dizzying selection of follower packages, from small bumps for fledgling accounts to massive injections that would make a celebrity blush. Their strength lies in simplicity: pick a package, pay, and bam! – watch your numbers climb.

Let’s be upfront: Rushmax isn’t about quality, curated followers. It’s about sheer quantity, delivered swiftly. Expect a mixed bag when it comes to these new followers – some might engage, some might be silent, some might vanish as quickly as they arrived. Think of it as buying an instant crowd, not a dedicated fan club.

InstaPort was the wildcard of the bunch, that site I found on some random listicle promising the holy grail of follower buying – targeted audiences. To be honest, I was more than a little skeptical. I mean, we’ve all seen services promising the world, only to deliver random bots that care nothing about your brand. But here’s the thing, InstaPort actually impressed me, at least a little.

Yes, you have to pony up a bit more cash than with some of those generic follower factories. But, the results made me think twice. The new faces that followed me seemed to genuinely align with my content and interests. It wasn’t a horde, but they felt like people I might actually bump into in my niche. I got a few comments and likes with a hint of thoughtfulness, not just your standard emoji spam. Now, did InstaPort turn me into an Insta-celeb? No way. But did it seem like my dollars went further than just inflating a meaningless number? Definitely.

Best for: Those seeking slightly higher quality followers who might actually fit your niche. It’s for the aspiring influencer who’s more about the slow burn, nurturing an audience instead of just racking up empty numbers. If you’re okay with smaller packages that prioritize relevance, InstaPort might surprise you. Just manage your expectations – this is still no miracle cure for Insta-fame.

5. Media Buyer

Honestly, Media Buyer gave me major “you get what you pay for” vibes. And what you pay for is … not much. They had insanely cheap packages, and I’ll admit, that’s what sucked me in. My follower count jumped, and who doesn’t love seeing that number go up? But then I actually looked at these followers. It was like all the most obvious bot accounts held a convention on my profile – random usernames, zero posts, the works. Oh, and they started disappearing within like, a day. So yeah, cheap thrill but not worth it even then.

6. Presence Inflator

Presence Inflator doesn’t deserve a bad review, but it’s not about to get a glowing one either. It’s the epitome of average. Followers showed up, kind of on time? They were a mix of bland bots and some accounts that looked halfway real. Engagement was practically non-existent. Look, if you just need to temporarily pad your numbers for a screenshot or something, Presence Inflator gets the job done. But don’t expect this to make any sort of impact on your actual Insta presence.

7. Social Funda

So, I tried Social Funda for the sake of experimentation, and I honestly don’t remember much about it. They had packages of varying sizes, I clicked some buttons, and then … well, not much happened. Maybe there was a tiny follower bump? The whole thing was so unremarkable, it barely registered. Unless you’re seeking the most forgettable follower-buying experience imaginable, I’d skip Social Funda.

8. Instabait

Instabait started out strong. Slick website, promises of targeted followers, even some testimonials that seemed legit. I was ready to be impressed. Well, that faded quickly. My new followers were a disaster zone – obvious fakes, no profile pictures, the whole shebang. Even worse, when I tried to contact customer support? Nothing. Like, radio silence. So, unless you enjoy being scammed and ignored, give Instabait a wide berth.

Which One to Choose?

Alright, so I can’t tell you exactly which one will work the best for you specifically. But I can tell you what to look out for before you whip out that credit card. Buying Instagram users and basically inflating your Instagram profile in any way is a tough task. And fake followers help you along the way. More specifically, they make the process go faster. Now, choose a service that has fast delivery. Best if it offers instant delivery.

And needless to say, real users are always better for your Instagram page. This means actual, real Instagram followers. No more worrying about what hashtags to use or how to best increase your engagement rate, rank on the Explore page, and increase your brand awareness. Just get these genuine followers and you’re golden.

Cheap Instagram followers from cheaper services might give you a short-term boost. But for a long-term boost, you need high-quality Instagram followers and you need them fast (focus on delivery time) without breaking the bank (focus on affordable prices). Basically, you want to improve your social proof with these followers, which has a domino effect. It improves your Instagram presence better than any number of Instagram posts will. Don’t get me wrong, quality content has its place, but these premium followers and active users who don’t breach Instagram’s terms openly are really good for social media marketing.

So, go into that world and buy your Insta followers without worry!

Wrapping Up

The world of buying Instagram followers is murky. It’s tempting to try and speed up the game, to bypass the long hours of posting, engaging, and hoping someone notices. We’ve explored the potential benefits – a quick boost, the illusion of popularity – and the equally real downsides of obvious fakes, potential account damage, and the nagging feeling you’re playing a rigged system. If you choose this path, proceed with caution and lowered expectations.

Look for services with a track record, prioritize smaller, gradual follower increases, and never let purchased engagement overshadow your focus on creating content that attracts a genuine following. Consider it a strategic tool, but not the foundation of your success.

It’s ironic, isn’t it? Social media, meant to connect us, has amplified our anxieties about popularity and the fear of being unseen. We fall into the trap of equating numbers with worth. Before clicking “buy” on any follower package, it’s worth stepping back and asking a hard question: are we building a foundation on shifting sands?

Will a few thousand bots genuinely elevate our brand or our message? The true path to influence may lie in rejecting the numbers game. It’s about nurturing a community bound by shared passions, not faceless follower counts. Create content that sparks conversation, that makes people feel seen and understood – those are the connections that last and the influence that matters.