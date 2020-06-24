Anthony Lando Joins Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty in Irvington

Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that seasoned real estate agent Anthony Lando has joined the company’s Irvington, N.Y., brokerage. A lifelong resident of New York, Lando brings multi-faceted real estate expertise across both the Westchester and Rockland County markets, achieving over $110 million in closed sales volume in the last five years alone.

Anthony Lando is recognized in REAL Trends’ annual “America’s Best” ranking of the top ½ of 1% of real estate professionals nationally, as well as Westchester Magazine’s “Five Star Real Estate Agent” awards. He is licensed in New York and Connecticut.

“Anthony brings a vast knowledge of multiple markets across a large territory,” said Virginia Doetsch, Irvington Brokerage Office Manager with Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty. “His analytical background combined with his passion for the real estate business makes for an easy and streamlined process for buyers and sellers alike. I am thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“Sotheby’s International Realty to me has always been synonymous with prestige,” said Lando. “The brand’s worldwide recognition, media partnerships and technology will provide me the ability to enhance the results and experiences that I am able to deliver to my clients.”

Lando said that his professional experience prior to real estate has significantly contributed to his current success. He served in high profile roles within the financial services industry including Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Compliance Officer of a New York City based hedge fund with assets under management in excess of $1 billion. He also accredits much of his success in real estate to the support of his friends and family.

Lando is the founding member of The Canine Crusade Foundation, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to saving the lives of shelter dogs across the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Manhattan College and an MBA in Finance at Pace University.

In his free time, he trains in the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, where he currently holds his brown belt. He has two children: Siena, 10, and Beckham, 4.