The 2024/25 NFL season could significantly shake up the New York Giants roster. Rumors continue to swirl about Dak Prescott potentially joining the team. Prescott, currently the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback, has a no-tag clause in his contract. The clause is set to activate in 2025, making him a free agent. This clause prevents the Cowboys from using the franchise tag to keep him, giving Prescott the freedom to explore other opportunities.

In what promises to be one of the intriguing storylines of the offseason, many are wondering if Dak Prescott could be donning a different uniform next season. And whether it will be the Big Blue’s colors. Sports enthusiasts and bettors keeping a close eye on the New York Giants odds may find opportunities through platforms like the DraftKings mobile app, as the possibility of Prescott joining the G-Men becomes increasingly plausible.

Prescott’s potential move to the Giants is intriguing for several reasons. The New York Giants find themselves at a crossroads when it comes to their quarterback situation. The Giants’ current quarterback, Daniel Jones, has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with consistency and injuries.

Last season, he suffered an early season neck injury against the Miami Dolphins in week five, which saw him miss two games. He returned against the Las Vegas Raiders in week eight but suffered a torn right knee ACL in that game, ruling him out for the rest of the season. He finished the 2023/23 season with 909 passing yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 1-5 record in the six games he played.

Additionally, the Giants signed backup quarterback Drew Lock to a temporary contract. This leaves a potential vacancy at the game’s most important position. The uncertainty at the quarterback position makes the possibility of signing a proven player like Prescott even more attractive.

Of course, signing a player of Prescott’s caliber would require some financial maneuvering from the Giants, who would need to make some strategic moves to accommodate Prescott’s contract demands.

With the guarantees on Jones’ $160 million extension running out after this season, the New York Giants could release him in 2025, saving about $19 million towards the salary cap. The team would also likely need to restructure existing contracts and potentially release some players to create the necessary cap space to sign Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler.

After failing to build on their successful 2022/23 season, the New York Giants regressed in the 2023/24 season, finishing 6-11. The Giants added reinforcements in the spring, including wide receiver Malik Nabers. The franchise will likely continue strengthening the squad, and Dak Prescott is the type of player who would instantly elevate the Giants’ offense and make them a force to be reckoned with in the NFC East.

As the 2025 sports season draws closer, the speculation surrounding Dak Prescott’s future will only intensify. The New York Giants, with their potential quarterback vacancy, could emerge as a serious contender for Prescott’s services. Sorting out the quarterback situation by signing Prescott would allow the Giants’ general manager, Joe Schoen, to focus on other offensive weapons in the 2024 NFL Draft. Only time will tell if this fascinating scenario will come to fruition, but one thing is for sure: the 2025 offseason promises to be a wild ride for football fans everywhere.