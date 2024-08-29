How to Raise a Happy and Healthy Dog

To have a happy dog, you need to keep your dog relaxed and content every day. Every responsible pet owner wants their dog to be healthy and happy, but they might not know all the key details to make this happen. While most dog owners do many things right, you might still improve how much love, attention, and stimulation your dog gets.

Here are some tips we recommend for raising a happy dog.

Be Patient

Your dog might need more care and attention than others. Every dog is unique and has different needs. Be patient when training or working on behaviour changes.

Stay Positive

In your interactions with your dog, try to model happiness and stay positive. Smile and speak in your best dog voice. Maintain a positive relationship with your dog, avoiding shouting and punishment.

Praise your pet physically and verbally. Use positive reinforcement training to encourage good behaviour.

High-Quality Dog Food

Find the best quality food for your dog. This is not an area to skimp on. A dog’s health depends on what it eats. Check out excellent brands like Acana dog food, which come highly recommended.

Explore New Dog Treats

While it’s much better to invest extra in premium healthy dog food when training and as a reward, it doesn’t hurt to give them treats. They don’t need to be expensive treats, either. Many make-your-own recipes with affordable ingredients or food scraps can be done at home.

Keep It Simple

When training your dog, do not overcomplicate things. Teach them a single command per training session. Ensure they have it before moving on to something else. Use gentle methods to reinforce your teachings.

Dogs Home Alone

Try not to leave your dog home alone for an extended period. If it struggles with separation anxiety, you may want to consider a dog walker. You may also want to consider having a family member, friend, or neighbour come by to visit, feed, and walk it.

Rotate Dog Toys

Give your dogs variety. Rotate their dog toys to avoid boredom. Try a weekly rotation every month to ensure your dog never neglects their toys.

Lots of Chew Toys

Dogs chew and destroy their toys. Let them, but do not judge them for it. Chewing a toy is also good for their oral health.

Play Games

Play games with your dog to prevent boredom and destructive behaviour. Physically and mentally, rough-and-tumble games can get dogs excited and interested in exercise. This tires them out and gives them a full-body workout.

Play Indoors

Playtime isn’t just for outsiders. Indoors, play hide-and-seek, find a treat hidden under plastic cups, play a simple game of tag, chase a ball, or teach them another trick. This will thoroughly entertain and engage your puppy.

Switch Up Your Daily Walks

Visit new parks, woods, beaches, or streets. Mix up your walking routine to stimulate your mind. While you’re out and about, ensure your dog gets enough time to sniff out new scents. Let them linger and explore.

Adhere to Structure

Dogs feel happy when they are in the midst of a structure. Within that structure, routines can be switched up on occasion. However, overall, the security and reliability of routine keep your dog engaged and looking forward to their days.

Teach Basic Dog Commands

Sit, look, wait, take it, and drop it are the top five essential dog commands to teach your pup. Canines live to please their owners. Through dog training, a dog can discover expectations and learn how to fulfill them.

Give Your Dog a Job

Keep practicing beyond the basic commands and encourage your dog to take on certain jobs. For example, fetching the newspaper, closing doors, or clearing away their toys. A dog that feels like a household member and receives attention.

Give Them Activity

Research a dog’s breed to learn what activity level they need to be happy. Their exercise does not need to be walking. They can be taken to play fetch, go swimming, and more. This will help your dog control its weight and burn excess energy.

Try a Dog Massage

Dogs love to cuddle and be petted. Take things to the next level by learning how to massage your dog, petting and scratching the right spots, and relaxing the tired muscles that carry your dog around all day.

Off-Leash Time

When it’s legal and safe, give your dog some off-leash time. This may be possible in an enclosed dog park. Regardless, any dog will be excited to run off-leash, exploring without limits.